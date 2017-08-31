Kenny Rogers Includes Ocean City On Final World Tour

Kenny Rogers Photo courtesy Piper Ferguson

OCEAN CITY — Grammy Award-winning superstar and Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Rogers will be coming to Ocean City on Friday, Nov. 3, as he celebrates his Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal.

The enduring country and pop icon has endeared music lovers around the globe with his amazing songs, heartfelt performances, distinctive voice, gift for storytelling and universal appeal. The first country artist to consistently sell out arenas, Rogers has played to millions of fans around the world, performing songs from his long list of hits which comprise 24 number ones.

Incredibly, Rogers has charted a record within each of the last seven decades. He has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, making him one of the top 10 best-selling male solo artists of all time, according to the RIAA. Rogers has won many awards for his music and charity work, including three Grammy Awards, 19 American Music Awards, 11 People’s Choice Awards, eight Academy of Country Music Awards (CMA) and six Country Music Association Awards, including the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Rogers will be joined on his farewell tour by special guest Linda Davis. Labeled a “song stylist,” Davis’ unique ability to interpret a song has made her one of Nashville’s favorite vocalists. Her duet with Reba McEntire, Does He Love You, became a number one hit and won both artists several awards including a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. In 2009, Davis was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the Nov. 3 show are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the OC Box Office, Calling Ticketmaster, 1-800-551-SEAT or online at www.oceancityconcerts.com. For additional information visit www.oceancityconcerts.com.