A Week In Business – September 1, 2017

Hospice Leader Named

SALIBSURY – Coastal Hospice has welcomed Angela “Monique” Welch as the new team leader at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, the nonprofit’s inpatient facility located in Deer’s Head Hospital in Salisbury.

A native of Crisfield and a current resident of Marion, Welch has a background in emergency nursing, spending 23 years at McCready Hospital, where she was promoted to director of Acute Care. She was also recently employed at Chesapeake Health and Your Doc’s In.

Welch, who attended Wor-Wic Community College, was inspired to be a nurse by her grandmother, who was an operating room nurse at McCready for 50 years. Welch was called to work for hospice after surviving breast cancer herself.

“Hospice is where I’m supposed to be,” Welch said. “I feel as if I can relate to the patients, since I recently had to face my own mortality. It’s not an easy thing to see people ending their life journey. But at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, our patients are in a home-like setting; it’s not like a hospital at all. It’s quiet, and there are no machines beeping or overhead pagers. And we also offer strong support to families and caregivers, who often get overlooked. They are going through a lot, too.”

Project Manager Promoted

SALISBURY – Gillis Gilkerson, a construction management and general contracting firm on Delmarva, announced the promotion of project manager Tyler Barnes to vice president.

“Tyler embodies many of the successful traits of our company,” said Dwight Miller, president of Gillis Gilkerson. “His leadership skills, knowledge and detailed innovative thinking will continue to enhance the strategic direction, quality, growth and sustainability of Gillis Gilkerson in years to come.”

“I am very excited about this new chapter and my new role with the company,” said Barnes. “I first started working for Gillis Gilkerson out of high school for 10 years and then moved away. When the opportunity presented itself for myself and my wife to move back, I rejoined the team in 2016 as a project manager and estimator, and the decision has paid off in numerous ways.”

Barnes will continue to be responsible for project development, estimating, coordinating and directing the day-to-day management of construction projects from inception through completion. In addition, he will manage the administrative and technical side of projects to ensure quality work is delivered on time and on budget.

He brings 12 years of construction experience to the position. In 2010, upon graduation from University of Maryland Eastern Shore, with a Bachelor of Science in construction management, Barnes worked for Bozzuto in Washington. D.C.

Trustee Appointment

SALISBURY – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently appointed Kim Gillis of Salisbury to the board of trustees of Wor-Wic Community College. Gillis is a senior associate and business development manager at the Becker Morgan Group in Salisbury, where she has been employed since 1999.

She serves on the board of directors of the Salisbury University Alumni Association and the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, where she is also past chairperson. In addition, Gillis is vice chair for the College, Career and Life Readiness subcommittee of the City of Salisbury’s Youth Development Advisory Council.

Other members of Wor-Wic’s board of trustees are Martin T. Neat of Salisbury, chairperson; Russell W. Blake of Pocomoke City, vice chairperson; Andrew W. Booth and Morgan Hazel of Salisbury; William H. Kerbin of Poco-moke City; and Lorraine Purnell-Ayers of Snow Hill.

Engineer Exam Passed

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group Inc. has congratulated Jon S. Falkowski on passing the Principles and Practice of Engineering Exam, earning him licensure as a professional engineer (P.E.).

To obtain this license, Falkowski was required to pass two exams and fulfill education and experience requirements set forth by the Delaware Association of Professional Engineers and the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES). Fal-kowski is a senior associate at Becker Morgan Group.

“We appreciate Jon’s hard work and congratulate him on this achievement in his career,” said Vice President Gregory V. Moore. “The dedication of our employees to furthering their expertise allows the firm to continue to provide superior service to our clients.”