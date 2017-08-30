OC Police Investigate Seasonal Worker Hit-And-Run

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning that has left a foreign seasonal worker from Slovakia in critical condition.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, OCPD officers responded to a reported hit-and-run collision involving a bicycle in the area of 2nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The bicyclist, a 21-year-old female J-1 student from Slovakia, was riding southbound on Philadelphia Avenue when she was struck by an SUV also traveling southbound. The driver of the SUV failed to stop or remain on the scene.

The victim was transported by Ocean City EMS to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where she remained in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon. After a thorough investigation, OCPD officers have identified a suspect and charges are forthcoming pending a consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. The suspect’s identity will be released when charges are filed.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.