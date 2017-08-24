Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 25, 2017

Postcards were a popular from of staying in touch with the folks back home in the days before cell phones and email made communication so easy.

Many of the pictures that survive today of Ocean City in the early 20th century were originally published as postcards. The comic postcard became popular during World War II and every gift shop along the Boardwalk carried a large selection. Most featured attractive young woman in bathing suits pursued by an assortment of old, bald, fat and lecherous men.

Postcards sold for a nickel apiece and postage was only two cents. It was an inexpensive way to say “wish you were here.” The comic postcard era ended by the mid-1950s but thousands of cards were mailed from Ocean City while the fad lasted.

Postcard from Bunk Mann’s collection