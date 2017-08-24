‘Until Help Arrives’ Workshop Planned For OP Next Month

BERLIN – Workshops that teach residents how to handle emergency situations are coming to the Ocean Pines Branch Library next month.

These workshops, entitled “Until Help Arrives”, teach participants basic life-saving skills in emergency situations and are presented by Worcester County Emergency Services (WCES) and the Worcester County Volunteer Connection.

Fred Webster, WCES director, said the workshops follow Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) course guidelines and is offered in conjunction with National Preparedness Month in September.

“It seemed like a good time to roll this out to public to help them to be better prepared,” he said.

Webster said experts from several emergency organizations, including the American Red Cross, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and WCES, will teach participants how to position the injured, stop bleeding, dial 911, speak with a 911 operator and more.

“A lot of people don’t understand that the person on the other end of the phone is not the one being dispatched,” he said.

Webster said these skills can teach anyone to take care of themselves, their families or their neighbors in crisis situations.

“It gives the opportunity for area residents to better prepare themselves for any catastrophe that happens,” he said.

WCES Emergency Planner Tom Kane wrote residents can provide immediate assistance to those in need.

“Area residents are vital resources immediately after an emergency when they can provide life-saving aid until trained emergency personnel arrive,” he wrote. “So, it’s important to include them in the emergency planning and training process.”

The workshops will take place at the Ocean Pines Branch Library Sept. 7 and Sept. 18 from 1-4 p.m. Webster said those interested in attending can register by calling 410-632-3080.

The workshops will be offered at no cost to the public.

“The whole emphasis behind this is to tell people what they can do until help arrives,” he said.

Webster said his department will also be offering community emergency response training classes starting Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

The three-hour courses will be offered over an eight week period and will provide more in-depth lessons on life-saving skills.