Things I Like – August 25, 2017

by

A project that’s done ahead of time

Riding The Tidal Wave once a summer

Seeing my son work hard in speech therapy

When everyone in the house sleeps in on a weekend day

Funny hashtags

All the solar eclipse hoopla

Trying out coffee shops in other areas

Helping people when I can

An empty sink

Watching people do karaoke

Dinner on the beach with a bonfire

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.