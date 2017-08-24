Six-Phase, $10M School Renovation Plan Moves Ahead

SALISBURY – Delmar Elementary School will receive improvements to its building after design and construction documents were approved by the Wicomico County Board of Education this month.

The facility, which was constructed in 1978, will undergo renovations to include a new HVAC system, fire alarm, sprinkler system, lighting, ceilings, walls, doors, elevator, front entrance, handicap-accessible restrooms and improvements to the administration suite, according to Paul Butler, director of communications for Wicomico County Public Schools.

The school will undergo the renovations in six phases over the course of two years.

In a Board of Education meeting two weeks ago, Facilities Planner Matt Auchey said the approved drawings will be submitted to the state in order to request funding.

“With the funding requests taking place this year we actually won’t receive those funds for another year, so the actual construction is probably not going to happen until calendar year 2019,” he said. “We may do some precursor stuff over the summer of ’18, but the funding won’t actually be in place until the following year.”

Board member Ronald Willey clarified that the timeline will depend on the state and county’s approval.

“We are making a lot of assumptions there, but if all of that happens we can begin in 2019,” he said.

Willey expressed his support for the Delmar Elementary School project.

“I’m excited about what I saw in our work session regarding Delmar and what’s to be done there,” he said. “The new principal is also a part of this and staff has had input. I just wanted to see it go forward, so I certainly support the project and the limited renovation that’s been planned for Delmar.”

In a statement, Delmar Elementary Principal Kirby Bryson said, “This is wonderful news for our students, parents and staff. A new and modern instructional environment will make it more appealing to the student, and we believe that will enhance their capacity to learn.”

The project, including the planning and design, will cost $10 million, according to Butler.