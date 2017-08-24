Plenty Of Action In 24th Poor Girl’s Open

The 24th Poor Girl’s Open was once again a big success with thousands of dollars in prize money doled out to the winners in several categories. The big winner, however, was the American Cancer Society, which received a $125,000 check from the proceeds of the event. Pictured above, Poor Girl’s staffers and volunteers present the check during the awards ceremony. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The 24th Annual Poor Girl’s Open last weekend was once again a big success with plenty of fish caught and released over the three-day event and, most importantly, a big contribution to the American Cancer Society.

Sandwiched between the high dollar, high profile White Marlin Open and the Mid-Atlantic Tournament, the annual Poor Girls Open gives the resort area’s lady anglers a chance to shine in the spotlight with thousands in prize money on the line and thousands more dedicated to the worthy cause. The Poor Girls Open, which typically falls on the weekend after the White Marlin Open, was founded in 1994 by the late Captain Steve Harman and his Pam to provide a ladies-only fishing event donated to a local charity.

Last weekend, 155 boats and 765 lady anglers competed in the Poor Girl’s Open last weekend and nearly $223,000 in prize money was doled out to the winners in several categories. In recent years, the American Cancer Society has been the beneficiary of the event in conjunction with other “pink ribbon” events held in and around the resort all year long. At the awards ceremony last weekend, host Bahia Marina and Poor Girl’s Open staffers presented a check for $125,000 to the American Cancer Society.

While the fundraising and camaraderie generally takes center stage, the tournament is all about fishing and the competing and the lady anglers take it very seriously. This year produced billfish releases in big numbers along with other species weighed at the scale at host Bahia Marina. In the billfish release division, the crew on the Rhonda’s Osprey took first place with eight white marlin releases and earned $113,270.

The Espadon crew was second with five white marlin releases worth $28,542 in prize money. The Billfisher was third with four white marlin releases and earned $19,028 in prize money. In the dolphin division, angler Loren Manzione on the Playmate took first place with a 19-pounder worth $12,355. Angler Ashley Green on the Finatic took second with an 18-pounder worth $5,193, while Lauren Boykin on the Lucky Duck II took third with a 15-pounder worth $3,942.

In the tuna division, it was Hillary Mozeik on the No Quarter taking first place with a 68-pounder worth $11,882. Megan Collins on the Bubblehead was second with a 68-pounder worth $5,629, while Christy Keller on the Tighten Up was third with a 64-pounder worth $3,753. Angler Shantel Willey on the Haulin’ and Ballin’ took first in the wahoo division with a 62-pounder worth $17,620. The Junior Angler Award went to Jordan Andreallo with a white marlin release worth $1,000.