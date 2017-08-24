Mid-Atlantic Tournament Still Wide Open

The crew on the Taylor Jean weighed this 72-pound white marlin at Sunset Marina on the first day of the Mid-Atlantic Tournament and held the top spot in the division as of mid-week. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- With a record $3 million-plus total purse on the line, the 26th Annual Mid-Atlantic Tournament featuring boats from both Ocean City and Cape May was still pretty much wide open after the first two days this week, but a fairly big white marlin was one of the first fish brought to the scales.

The tournament began on Monday with the majority of the boats participating from both ports heading out. Captains and teams of angler must choose to fish three of the five days and most like to get that first one under their belts. With 144 boats fishing on Monday, the leaderboard started to fill out quickly.

Shortly after 5 p.m. when the scale opened at Sunset Marina, the Taylor Jean backed in with a white marlin to weigh and it topped out at 72 pounds and quickly became the top fish in that division. Also on Monday, the crew on the Canyon Lady weighed a 65-pound white marlin at Cape May to take second on the leaderboard.

The tuna division produced big results on day one with a big run of similarly-sized yellowfins filling up the leaderboard. There was also a considerable number of dolphin caught along with a nice-sized wahoo.

A storm front moved across the area on Monday night, creating high winds and rough seas that kept all but 36 boats at the docks in their respective ports on Tuesday. Tuesday did produce some new changes on the leaderboard, however, including a big 126-pound tuna weighed by the Big Dog at Cape May.

After the first two days, the Taylor Jean sat atop the leaderboard in the white marlin division with a 72-pounder, while the Canyon Lady was in second with a 65-pounder. The Big Dog sat atop the leaderboard in the tuna division with its 126-pounder, followed by a mix of yellowfins in the 70-pound range.