Fenwick Sidewalk Support Expressed

FENWICK ISLAND – Members of Fenwick Island’s Sidewalk Committee met with a state official last week to share their hopes and plans for a continuous sidewalk along the town’s main corridor, but the meeting shed little light on who would foot the bill or how long it would take to make the project a reality.

In a public meeting last Friday, Councilwoman Vicki Carmean, chair of the Sidewalk Committee, presented the Delaware Department of Transportation’s (DelDOT) Anthony Aglio with safety concerns brought on by the town’s lack of usable walkways.

“We know we are an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

Carmean said the broken sidewalk system, coupled with dangerous landing areas, have created hazardous conditions for pedestrians and their families

“We have a main objective and that is safety,” she said. “We are the only coastal town that does not have a connecting sidewalk.”

Aglio said plans to construct a sidewalk system in town 15 years ago fell by the wayside after unanticipated utility work and property acquisition increased the cost of the project to $17 million. Aglio added, however, that he would present the town’s plans to his superiors.

“I don’t control the funding, but I will try to reinitiate another study with those who do,” he said. “We’ll take another look at it.”

Aglio said DelDOT’s planning department was currently developing a process to prioritize projects, but suggested the town send recommendations for the county’s comprehensive plan, write letters to DelDOT officials and town residents, and conduct a formal survey.

“We know it’s a safety issue and we want to promote people parking and walking to places, not driving from business to business,” he said.

Carmean said the town would also support a sidewalk project that was completed in phases.

“When it comes to funding for projects that will make our town safer, we’re always last on the list and we get nothing,” she said. “I’m in favor of a simplified approach.”

Aglio said the department had $3.5 million to spend on pathway projects each year, but encouraged the town to look into grants.

Councilman Richard Mais said the town has already established a system that would require new and extensive construction projects to install a sidewalk.

“That’s the only proactive thing we’ve been able to come up with … that’s obviously very piecemeal,” he said.

Though he offered no promises or solutions, Aglio encouraged the committee to continue its discussions with DelDOT officials.