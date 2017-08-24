Delmarva Printing And Design Owner Receives OC Lions Club’s Highest Community Service Award

Darrell Fearin, owner of Delmarva Printing and Design, has received the Ocean City Lions Club’s highest and most prestigious community service award, “The Pride,” for designing and printing the original brochure promoting the club’s annual golf tournament that benefits Wounded Warriors. The tourney will be held Oct. 11 at the Ocean City Golf Club. Submitted Photos