Cropper Named As Glick Award Honoree

Reese Cropper

OCEAN CITY — The nominating committee of the Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award has announced that Reese Cropper III has been named the 2017 honoree.

He will be recognized and presented the award at this year’s Glick Award Gala, which is scheduled for Sunday night, Nov. 12 at the Clarion Resort. The award recognizes his philanthropic service to the community and raises funds for several area non-profits.

Cropper is the owner of lnsurance Management Group and has been active in many civic organizations. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Worcester Preparatory School, and Diakonia. Previously, he served as the president of Berlin’s Taylor House Museum and chairman of both the Ocean City Board of Port Wardens and the Ocean City Employee Pension Commission. He founded the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and has served on the Tri County Insurance Agents Commission. In addition to leadership positions he has held on numerous boards, he has chaired many fundraising events for groups like the American Cancer Society and the March of Dimes.

Cropper joins a distinguished group of previous Glick Community Service award honorees including Buddy Trala of Sunset Grille, Jack Burbage of Bluewater Development, Billy and Madelyn Carder of BJ’s on the Water, Dr Lenny Berger of the Clarion Resort, Leighton Moore of Seacrets, and Hal Glick, formerly of Moore, Warfield and Glick.

The award and event were started in 2010 by Temple Bat Yam and a group of local business leaders. Originally developed to honor Glick for his vision and quiet philanthropy, it has been expanded to recognize others for their contributions to the Eastern Shore Communities. In 2015, Glick succumbed to cancer, and this award is both a legacy to him and a way to honor others for their community service.

Since its inception, this event has raised over $500,000, which has been distributed to area organizations, including Atlantic General Hospital, Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the Worcester County Humane Society, Diakonia, the Art League of Ocean City, the American Cancer Society and Temple Bat Yam.

The 2017 nominating committee included Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, Ocean City Council Secretary Mary Knight, Chris Glick, Buck Mann, Tammy Patrick of Atlantic General Hospital, the former honorees, and event co-chairs Jeff Thaler and Warren Rosenfeld.

For information on sponsorships, purchasing tables or buying seats for the Hal Glick gala call 410-641-4311.