24th OC Lacrosse Classic In The Books

OCEAN CITY- The 24th Annual Ocean City Lacrosse Classic, held at several venues in and around the resort area last weekend, was once again a huge success with over 100 teams and thousands of the top players in the country competing for four days culminating with championships in eight divisions.

The event has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in 1993 when just a handful of teams competed. Over 100 teams featuring some of the top men’s and women’s collegiate and professional players in the country now compete in seven divisions including men’s and women’s elite divisions, masters, grandmasters and King Neptune divisions.

For the record, in the men’s Elite Atlantic Division, NYAC won the championship last Sunday, beating Cyberscore, 5-3, in the title game. In the men’s Elite Bayside Division, it was Dock Street beating Good Friends, 4-3, in the championship game.

In the women’s Elite Division, Hot Buns beat NYAC, 9-7, in the championship game. It was the third straight title for Hot Buns in the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic. In the Masters Division, Severn beat Jack Lingo, 8-7, to claim the title. Severn beat Shock Top, 6-3, in the semifinals, while Jack Lingo beat Mr. Boh, 8-1. In the Super Masters A Division, it was Runk’s Bunch beating Kooper’s, 6-5, in the title game. Rhino won the championship in the Super Masters B Division, beating Abbey Burger, 6-5, in the title game. Team Harley beat RAR-Glyndon, 5-4, to win the championship in the King Neptune Division.