What’s Your Sign? August 18, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): As eager as you are to take on that new challenge, it would be best to temper that spurt of “Ram”-bunctious energy until you have more facts to back up your decision.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): This is a good time for hardworking Bovines to take a break from their hectic on-the-job schedules to bask in the unconditional love and support of friends and family.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Pay attention to what you hear in the workplace. You could pick up some hints about possible changes. Meanwhile, a new infusion of creative energy sets in by week’s end.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Try to be more flexible in dealing with a suddenly difficult situation, whether it’s on the job or in the home. Others might have some good points to offer. Listen to them.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might think you’re not getting the royal treatment you deserve. But be careful not to become a royal pain by complaining about it. Be patient and allow things to work out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Watch that penchant for being super-judgmental at work. It might create a bad impression with someone whose decisions could determine the course of your career.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’ve been your usual busy-bee self, gathering nectar wherever you can find it. But now’s a good time to kick back, relax and just enjoy smelling the roses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): That pesky personal situation seems to be improving. But change comes slowly, so be patient. Expect someone to bring more positive news by week’s end.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Whoa! Ease up on that hectic pace you’ve been putting yourself through. Take time to recharge your energy levels before going full gallop again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Try to be intrigued, not intimidated, by the issues you’re suddenly facing, and you’ll be ahead of the game. Don’t be afraid to demand answers to your questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): New associates freezing you out of their inner circle? Never mind. Put a warm smile on that friendly face of yours, and you’ll soon thaw them all down to size.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your wise guidance helps colleagues agree to compromise and move forward. Meanwhile, there are still vital issues you need to deal with in your personal life.

BORN THIS WEEK: You enjoy being free with your emotions, but you also can exercise disciplined focus. You would make a fine artist.

(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.