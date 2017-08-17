Rotary Clubs In Wicomico County Team Up To Organize 2nd Annual Flags For Heroes Project

by

The three Rotary Clubs in Wicomico County consisting of the Rotary Club of Salisbury, The Rotary Club of Wicomico County and the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Club teamed up to organize the 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes project, which was a patriotic display of 500 American flags located at the corner of Route 50 and Hobbs Rd across from the Shorebirds Stadium during the Memorial Day holiday. Using the proceeds from this year’s project, the three Rotary Clubs recently presented a $5,000 check to Operation We Care and Veteran Smile Makeover.