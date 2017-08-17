Mary Mac Foundation, Inc. Makes $2,500 Donation To Ocean Pines Recreation And Parks Department

The Mary Mac Foundation, Inc. made a $2,500 donation to the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at the organization’s annual golf tournament at Ocean Pines Golf Club on Aug. 4. The foundation was formed in memory of McMullen, a Baltimore native with ties to Ocean Pines who passed away in 2012. Pictured, from left, are Ocean Pines Golf Club PGA Director of Golf John Malinowski, Ocean Pines Aquatics and Recreation Director Colby Phillips and McMullen’s three children, Timmy McMullen, Meg Wakefield and Eddie McMullen.