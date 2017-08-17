Mary Mac Foundation, Inc. Makes $2,500 Donation To Ocean Pines Recreation And Parks Department

Family Plans Boardwalk Property Verdict Appeal; Mayor Issues Statement Explaining City’s Position OCEAN CITY — The fate of an iconic building on the east side of the Boardwalk is hanging in the balance this week with the heirs to the property preparing an appeal and the city claiming the site for the public good. Situated on the east side of the Boardwalk at South Division Street, the… Read more »

Berlin Council Supports ‘Rails And Trails’ Bike Path Idea BERLIN – Plans for a bike path along the railroad tracks in Berlin are expected to move forward following approval of a design proposal. On Monday the Berlin Town Council approved a design and engineering proposal for the Berlin Bikeways Project from Davis, Bowen & Friedel (DBF). Dave Engelhart, the town’s planning director, said all… Read more »

‘It’s all about the kids. We just want them to have an amazing day and we want the families to feel loved and supported and not judged’ OCEAN CITY – Surfers Healing returned to the beaches of Ocean City this week for a day-long surfing camp that gives children with autism and their families a sense of support and community. On Wednesday, 200 children with autism gathered in front of the Castle in the Sand Hotel where they were given the opportunity… Read more »