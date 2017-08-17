Jeep Week Returns To Area Next Week For 8th Year

OCEAN CITY — In just its eighth year, Ocean City Jeep Week, which is billed as “the ultimate off-road and jeep festival,” has become one of the nation’s fastest growing jeep events.

With over 1,200 registered jeeps manufactures coming from all over the country, it’s the ultimate jeep vacation. Main Sponsors Kicker, Berlin Jeep, Trick Trucks, CC Customs, Commander Hotel & Suites and Live Wire Media & Events will present the event, which starts next Thursday, Aug. 24 and runs through Aug. 27.

The Roland E. Powell Convention Center will serve as Ocean City Jeep Week headquarters. There attendees will see companies selling 4×4 and Jeep products with factory representatives onsite to answer questions, great specials onsite from Tire & Rim packages to LED light installs to sound systems, suspension upgrades, special unique jeep products like grill inserts and special steering upgrades. The expo is open to the public Thursday, Aug. 24 to Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

A special feature this year will be the opportunity to meet Kenny from Hauk designs and Road Hauks on The History Channel and see his steam powered jeep. Attendees will be able to take a picture next to some of his wild designs that are featured on his new hit television show.

Additionally, Tom Bostic from Junkyard Empire will be showcasing the world’s biggest jeep at the convention center.

The vintage jeep display, sponsored by SellaJeep.com and Kicker, will feature a lineup of many of the most iconic jeeps in the country. All three days at the convention center there will be parts for sale, installs done onsite, entertainment, jeep shows and shines. The Forsaken band will be performing live Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

Jeep Jam in Berlin will once again serve as the off-road park designed and built by CC Customs team and Chris Cropper. The course has something for all skill levels, featuring rock crawls, trail rides and obstacle course areas. There will be trained staff onsite to guide you on the course. Make sure to check out King Of Pit on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. Only Ocean City Jeep Week participants are eligible to hit the course, which is open from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and on Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Big Al Reno and Ocean 98 will be onsite to announce the fun. Jeep Jam is open to the public and free to watch for all ages.