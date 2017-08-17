First-Ever Music Festival Eyes Berlin, Snow Hill

Five talented musicians will perform locally from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 at multiple sites. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A violinist with a love for the Eastern Shore and classical music is bringing the area’s inaugural “Chamber Music by the Sea” festival to Berlin and Snow Hill in the coming weeks.

Founder and Artistic Director Elena Urioste, a Philadelphia native and accomplished violinist, is partnering with four fellow musicians for a festival to benefit the Worcester County Education Foundation.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, Urioste and musicians Brook Speltz, cello, Melissa White, violin, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola, and Tom Poster, piano, will perform at various private homes and public churches in the area with the hopes of building an appreciation for classical music on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Urioste, a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music with completed graduate studies at The Juilliard School, said she and friend Nicholas Canellakis began scouting locations for a classical music festival in the area nearly two years ago. She explained her frequent visits to Assateague Island and nearby towns inspired her to pursue her dreams of creating a festival near the beach.

“I always said this area is perfect,” she said. “The beach, in my opinion, is unparalleled, the towns are so cool and cute and the nature in general is amazing,” she said. “There is such a great, warm feel here. The only thing missing was classical music. That was sort of the genesis of the idea.”

Last year, the pair put on a festival, entitled “Chamber Music in Berlin,” at Buckingham Presbyterian Church and at a private home on the Isle of Wight Bay.

“We got an enormous turnout … so it was very affirming,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how positively everyone responded to this classical music concert.”

This year, Urioste said the Worcester County Education Foundation will be presenting and sponsoring the festival, which has since expanded to the Snow Hill area. Ticket proceeds will go toward scholarships.

“The people involved have been so organized and helpful and have as big of a dream for the festival as I do,” she said. “It’s been an absolute breeze and dream.”

While Urioste travels both domestically and internationally most of the year, she credits co-chairs Dr. Jon Andes, Melissa Reid and Hope Palmer for helping her organize the event.

“I’m very nomadic,” she said, “and it feels great to root myself in this way and have something to call my own.”

Urioste and her fellow musicians will kick off the festival with two house concerts on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

“Chamber music, the literal definition, was music to be played in one’s chamber, a living room essentially,” she said. “It was meant to be much more intimate and cozy experience. It’s a wonderful way to experience chamber music, both as a listener and performer.”

The first show, entitled “A Journey Through the Ages,” will take place at the Snow Hill home of Ron Geesey, who has lent his grand piano, harpsichord and harmonium to the musicians.

The second show, entitled “An Old-Fashioned Salon,” will take place at the South Point home of Philip Bogosian.

A selection of wines and hors d’oeuvres will be donated by Bishop’s Stock owner Anne Coates.

The house concerts will be followed by two church concerts on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 at Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin and All Hallows Episcopal Church in Snow Hill.

“The programs this year are incredibly diverse,” Urioste said. “We have music ranging from stormy and tumultuous … to really folk-tune inspired and joyful. We even have some popular American songs.”

Urioste said she hopes the classical music festival will inspire the area’s residents.

“I would love to foster a real love of classical music here,” she said. “This area has so much to offer. There is so much emphasis on the visual arts, so I would love to build up an interest in classical music that equals that.”

Urioste said she wants the festival to grow into an annual event at multiple locations throughout the area.

“I love the idea of music in places you might not expect it,” she said. “I would love to keep exploring the area for cool and unexpected venues. I would love for the festival to be a real player in the classical music festival scene in the United States.”

For more information on the festival, its musicians and tickets, visit the “Chamber Music by the Sea” Facebook page.

Tickets for the church concerts are available for purchase at all Taylor Bank locations and at the Bank of Ocean City’s Berlin and Ocean Pines branches.