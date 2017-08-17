Executive Board Members For Lower Shore Resource Parents Association Attend Fall Meeting

Executive board members for the Lower Shore Resource Parents Association (LSRPA) attended a fall meeting at La Tolteca restaurant in Salisbury. LSRPA is a parent support group for Resource families who provide temporary, safe, stable and nurturing homes for children until they can be reunited with their own families, placed with relatives or adopted. Pictured, from left, are Orlena Williams (Somerset), Judy Davis (Worcester), Leigh Perkins and Vinnie Knoepfel (Wicomico).