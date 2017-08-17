Decatur’s Kinsey Wins Jr. PGA Tour Title

by
Decatur’s Matt Kinsey last week won the Mid-Atlantic Junior PGA championship at Laurel Hill in Virginia. Pictured above, Kinsey shows off the championship hardware. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur varsity golf standout Matt Kinsey last week won the Mid-Atlantic Professional Golf Association (MAPGA) Junior Championship at the Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton, Virginia.

Kinsey, a rising senior at Decatur, shot a score of 76 in his first round of the two-day event last Thursday, followed up by a 74 on the final day last Friday for a combined 150. Three players tied for second with combined scores of 153.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.