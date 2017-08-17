Cops And Courts – August 18, 2017

Assault At Bus Stop, Child Chased

OCEAN CITY — An Edgewater, Md. woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting a woman on a downtown bus stop and chasing one of the woman’s children before falling in the middle of Baltimore Avenue.

Around 11:20 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of Baltimore Avenue and South 1st Street for a report of a female lying in the roadway. OCPD officers arrived on the scene and observed a woman, later identified as Michelle Buchholz, 50, of Edgewater, Md., sitting in the left turn lane on South 1st Street. Buchholz was bleeding from the nose and told police she fell in the roadway because she was intoxicated.

OCPD officer asked Buchholz if she needed an ambulance, but she refused. Buchholz first told police she had been assaulted by her husband, who was a member of the Pagan motorcycle club. According to police reports, Buchholz then became angry and uncooperative and walked away from the officer and into traffic on Baltimore Avenue.

Buchholz walked directly into the path of a pick-up truck, which had to brake suddenly to avoid hitting her. According to police reports, Buchholz extended her middle finger at the driver of the pick-up truck. Buchholz was taken into custody, but told police she had a handgun in her purse. However, during a search, officer did not locate a handgun or any evidence of a handgun.

While Buchholz was in handcuffs, OCPD officers were approached by a woman who told police Buchholz had assaulted her at the bus stop at South 1st Street and had chased one of her children. The victim told police Buchholz then fell face down in the street, which caused the injury to her nose. While Buchholz was prepared for transport, she allegedly kicked an OCPD officer and a public safety aide. Buchholz was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and traffic citations.

Tirade Over Condo Work Leads To Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on multiple counts of assault this week after allegedly going on a rampage over some electrical work at his north-end condo and either shoving, spitting on or throwing a beer can at maintenance workers and a police officer.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the Golden Sands condominium uptown for a reported fight in progress. The OCPD officers arrived and determined the fight was no long active. The officers met with a maintenance employee, who said a condo owner identified as Joseph Plebani, 62, of Hummelstown, Pa., was upset about some recent electrical work at his unit and came to the lobby to confront the maintenance supervisor.

According to police reports, Plebani was accompanies by his wife, who continually urged him to calm down and stop his actions, according to police reports. The condo’s general manager informed Plebani the maintenance supervisor was at the maintenance office and Plebani sought him out and was overheard saying, “I’m going to kill that mother [expletive deleted],” according to police reports.

Two maintenance workers attempted to block Plebani from reaching their supervisor, but Plebani tried to push his way past them, shoving the worker and spitting on one of them with saliva landing on the victim’s face. Plebani pushed past the two workers and reached the maintenance supervisor, spitting at him twice with saliva landing on the victim’s face and arm.

The condo’s general manager, the grounds supervisor and a board member joined the attempt to stop Plebani from reaching the maintenance supervisor and the subject of his alleged tirade, and Plebani subsequently spit on each of them, according to police reports. Plebani eventually returned to his unit before police arrived.

When OCPD officers arrived, they located Plebani at his unit sitting in the living room with a can of beer. When the officer entered and told Plebani they wanted to speak to him about the incident, he allegedly threw the beer can at the officer, striking him in the chest and getting beer on his uniform. Plebani also launched expletives and derogatory words against the police officers.

At that point, OCPD officers attempted to arrest Plebani, but he allegedly resisted saying, “you’re going to have to earn your money tonight,” according to police reports. Plebani continued to resist and a brief struggle occurred with OCPD officers before one officer un-holstered his Taser and pointed it at the suspect’s mid-section. Plebani then complied with further orders and he was taken into custody.

Still, Plebani continued his tirade, spitting at the arresting officers, telling one, “I hope you get your head blown off tonight,” according to police reports. He also allegedly threatened the condo’s general manager. All in all, Plebani allegedly assaulted six private citizens and two OCPD officers.

Serious Route 113 Collision

NEWARK — A Newark, Md. man was transported to Shock Trauma this week with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after allegedly causing an accident while impaired on Route 113.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to a reported motor vehicle collision with injuries on Route 113 near Cedartown Road in Newark. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevy pick-up truck operated by Kamron Lucas, 30, of Newark, was traveling westbound on Cedartown Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Route 113.

Lucas continued through the intersection and collided with a Ford pick-up traveling north on Route 113, striking the vehicle in the driver’s side door area. When MSP troopers arrived, Lucas appeared to be impaired and was being treated on scene by Newark EMS. The driver and passenger in the Ford pick-up were not injured.

MSP troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from Lucas and inside the Chevy truck. A subsequent search recovered marijuana from inside the truck. Lucas was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Newark Fire/EMS and Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) assisted with the investigation.

Heroin Leads To Collision

OCEAN CITY — An Abingdon, Md. man was arrested on heroin possession and other charges last weekend after his vehicle collided with another vehicle in uptown Ocean City.

Around 8 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of Coastal Highway and 98th Street. The officer met with a witness who reported he was attempting to turn right out of condo parking lot and head north on Coastal Highway when he observed a white Infinity Q50 heading north in the bus lane.

The witness said the Infinity, driven by Brent Holthaus, 26, of Abingdon, Md., hit the sidewalk about 25 feet in front of him, rode up on the sidewalk and then collided with the driver’s side front corner panel. The OCPD officer met with Holthaus and observed signs of impairment including partially closed eyelids and a nodding of the head as if he were about to fall asleep. According to police reports, Holthaus swayed during the officer’s entire interaction with him and had constricted pupils and slow and lethargic movements.

Holthaus was administered field sobriety tests which he did not pass to the officer’s satisfaction and he was taken into custody for allegedly driving while impaired. During the subsequent search, Holthaus advised OCPD officers he had heroin in his wallet. A different OCPD officer who had arrived to assist in the investigation discovered four plastic baggies containing suspected heroin in Holthaus’ wallet. Also found was an orange pill bottle containing suspected marijuana.

During processing, Holthaus agreed to submit to a breath test, which returned a result of .00. He refused to submit to a DRE test. As a result, Holthaus was charged with possession of heroin and issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Disorderly, Resisting After Fight

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges last weekend after allegedly causing a scene on the Boardwalk after a fight in a nearby parking garage.

Around 1 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling the Boardwalk around 7th Street when they heard loud screaming coming from the area of the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Surf Avenue. As the officers approached the area, they observed a large crowd had gathered.

As the officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Darian Trego, 21, of Mifflinburg, Pa., walking out of a parking garage out of breath and screaming expletives at two individuals who were still in the parking garage. Trego allegedly walked into the backyard of a residence on Surf Avenue before officers told him to come back out and sit on the curb. Trego reportedly told the officer’s “I’m not [expletive deleted] doing anything,” and refused to follow their orders to sit on the curb.

Two concerned citizens told OCPD officers Trego had been involved in an altercation with an unidentified male. A second officer was attempting to get identification information from Trego, but he only presented a school ID card at first, according to police reports. When an officer asked Trego if he had a driver’s license, he ripped the school identification away from the officer’s hand.

At that point, OCPD officers attempted to take Trego into custody, but he resisted being placed in handcuffs and continued to scrap with the officers, according to police reports. After a couple of knee strikes to his torso, Trego was brought into compliance and handcuffed. While officers attempted to load Trego into a transport vehicle, he continued his expletive-laced tirade while a crowd had gathered to watch the proceedings. Based on the evidence and testimony, Trego was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Defecating In Street

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on disorderly conduct and indecent exposure charges after allegedly defecating on a downtown street before picking up feces and throwing it passersby and later dropping his drawers.

Around 1:55 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were on patrol in the area of 5th Street and Baltimore Avenue when they observed a man later identified as Kyle Smith, 23, of Port Royal, Pa., standing on the corner with just boxer shorts on and no other clothing. OCPD officer observed Smith yelling at passersby on the sidewalk before he walked into Baltimore Avenue and deliberately dropped his boxer shorts to the ground, exposing his penis to several people on the street and the sidewalk.

At that point, Smith was taken into custody for indecent exposure. Several witnesses approached the officers as they were preparing Smith for transport and told police Smith had defecated in the middle of 5th Street and Baltimore Avenue just prior to their arrival.

Witnesses told police Smith then picked up the feces and had been throwing it at people walking along the sidewalk. It was also reported Smith had urinated on a parked car. OCPD officers located the vehicle and discovered a fresh puddle on the ground near the passenger side. Smith was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Drops Drawers, Fights Cops

OCEAN CITY — A Maryland man was arrested for indecent exposure, assault and other charges last week after allegedly exposing himself to and later scrapping with an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer attempting to take him into custody.

Around 10:50 p.m. last Thursday, an OCPD officer was patrolling in the area of 21st Street when he observed a suspect, identified as Ahmad Hady, 49, of Montgomery Village, Md., walking up the street. The OCPD officer recognized Hady from a previous incident during which he was being disorderly and fled from the officer when he attempted to detain him.

According to police reports, the officer approached Hady on the street to speak with him in a calm manner about the events that had occurred earlier in the day and Hady responded by pulling his shorts down and exposing his genitalia. According to police reports, Hady had his pants down around his ankles and began manipulating his genitalia in front of the officer.

When the officer attempted to take Hady into custody, he pulled away and walked into a nearby hotel parking lot. When the officer approached Hady again, the suspect turned around and ripped the radio off of the officer’s uniform. According to police reports, Hady then squared up his stance and held up closed fists as if he was preparing to assault the officer.

Hady attempted to punch the officer several times, connecting once with a strike with a closed fist to the officer’s left cheek while the officer attempted to take him into custody. By now, a large crowd had gathered to watch the altercation and seemed disturbed, according to police reports. One woman walking with young children was clearly afraid of the incident and took her children into the hotel building and away from the fray. Hady was ultimately subdued and was arrested and charged with assault, indecent exposure and resisting arrest.