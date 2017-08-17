A Week In Business – August 18, 2017

Elite Status Retained

OCEAN CITY — After a strong start in early 2017, ranking first in top sales for March in the Baltimore metropolitan area, Peck Miller, sales associate for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s 64th Street office, continues to attract national recognition for his achievements.

Miller not only ranked within the top half of the Top 1,000 (NRT has approximately 47,000 sales associates) agents for the third quarter of 2016, he maintained this elite status in the first quarter of 2017. Top 1,000 NRT Sales Associates are based on sales, leases and referrals.

With over 30 years of experience in real estate sales and development, Miller has a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with residential and commercial clients. Having developed, owned and run several successful businesses, including retail stores, restaurants and marinas, Miller is able to provide unique insight and guidance to clients selling, buying or developing commercial properties.

“I look forward to providing the best customer service and helping area investors, tenants and landlords achieve their goals through my knowledge of the area,” Miller said.

For residential buyers, he is able to share years of experience raising a family on the shore, including valuable insight about Worcester County’s natural resources, recreation opportunities and Blue Ribbon schools.

Miller attributes most of his success to referrals from satisfied clients.

“I love the area and I give 100% to every client,” Miller said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right fit for each client, which is the kind of challenge I thrive on.”

Banking School Graduate

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc., announced Jamie Hill, Snow Hill branch manager, has graduated with honors from the Maryland Banking School.

The Maryland Banking School is a three-year program that is conducted at the University of Maryland Inn and Conference Center. During the three-year curriculum, students are exposed to a variety of banking topics to broaden their business and leadership skills in the banking industry. Commencement exercises took place on Friday, Aug. 4 in College Park.

“Investing in, and developing the next generation of local community bankers is an important strategic initiative at Taylor Bank. We are proud of Ms. Hill’s success in the Maryland Banking School, and we thank her for her commitment to the program,” said Thompson.

Non-Profit Honored

BERLIN — Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) has been awarded Non-Profit of the Year by the Greater Ocean City, Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Each year the Ocean City chamber recognizes local businesses and community leaders who have made significant contributions for the betterment of our community. WYFCS is grateful and appreciative to have been chosen for this prestigious award.

For 42 years, WYFCS has been at the heart of what is happening with families in the community. Programs strive to maximize the potential of each person within the home and to increase awareness about mental health and social issues within the community. Because of its supporters, WYFCS is able to make a difference in the lives of the people served.

This year, WYFCS served more than 1,000 friends and neighbors by helping struggling families find needed financial support and resources to prevent homelessness; supporting at risk adolescent girls and boys who are experiencing difficulty or conflict in their lives; offering cultural, educational, and wellness experiences to children during out of school time; providing comprehensive counseling and therapy services to those coping with life’s stressors; and advocating for neglected and abused children so they may have a brighter future.

Dental Practice Expands

BERLIN — Dr. Gerard F. Ott has announced the addition of Jeremy Masenior D.D.S. to his dental practice on Pitts Street in Berlin.

Masenior brings over nine years of dental experience to the practice. He is now accepting new patients and can be reached at 410-641-3490.

Company Promotion

REHOBOTH BEACH — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the promotion of Meghan King to the position of director of training and development for the hospitality group, which has 10 restaurants along the coast and The Clubhouse at Baywood in Long Neck. King was previously the general manager of Lupo Italian Kitchen, SoDel’s Italian restaurant in Rehoboth Beach.

“The director of training and development needs to be a skilled and experienced person who can work with new employees and represent our culture,” Kammerer said. “The director must also know our policies and our practices inside and out. Meghan is perfect for the job.”

King, who grew up in the Greater Philadelphia area, moved to Lewes after graduating from high school. She has a bachelor’s in human services from the University of Delaware. She started working for SoDel Concepts in 2008 as a server at Lupo.

Between her education and her on-the-job training, she’s developed skills in staffing, scheduling and customer satisfaction.

“Meghan is known for setting and upholding high standards of excellence,” Kammerer said.

In her new position, she is training new managers and front-of-the-house employees. She’s been on site at the new Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach, which opened in June. In fall, she will develop a continuing education program for all servers, front-of-the-house staff, managers and general managers.

“I really enjoy working with the employees and providing the information and education that will help them succeed on the job,” King said. “It’s rewarding to see them do well, and it sets the stage for our company’s future growth.”

Bank Announcement

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, has announced that Adam W. James has joined the bank as Vice President, Loan and Business Development Officer.

James will be responsible for loan generation, business development, and client relationship management in the Eastern Shore of Virginia market. His office will be located at Onley Town Center in Onley, Va.

James comes to Taylor Bank with over 10 years of banking experience, specializing in business banking and commercial real estate lending on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. During his banking career, James has served as the Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager with Shore Bank, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager with Shore Bank, and most recently, Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager with Xenith Bank (formerly Shore Bank). He is a graduate from the University of Virginia and of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia.

James is very active and involved in the local community. Some of these activities include serving on the Board of Directors for the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Leadership Committee, current fire chief for the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, campaign chair for the 2017/2018 United Way of the Eastern Shore and serves on the Advisory Board for the local Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore.

“We are delighted that Adam James has joined our team of outstanding banking professionals. He is well-known in the Eastern shore of Virginia market as an experienced banker, and we look forward to the contributions that his skills and market presence will provide to our lending operations, our customers, and our stockholders,” said Thompson.

Nurse Saluted

SALISBURY — People working in healthcare can experience health issues too – and that’s just what happened when Jennifer Higgins, a patient care technician at Peninsula Regional Medical Center came to the rescue of a colleague. A coworker nominated Higgins for the Sunshine Award, which was designed to recognize outstanding certified nursing assistants, patient care technicians and assistants for exceptional care.

“When coming onto my shift at 7 a.m., I started experiencing dizziness, rapid heart and symptoms that just had me feeling severely out of sorts, so I went into the break room to sit for a few,” she said. “But I began to feel worse and my blood pressure spiked – high – and I started to panic a little. Jennifer was coming off night shift and asked if I was okay; and I shook my head no and the tears started because I was beginning to worry. She acted immediately and went to get a nurse and came back in the break room. She kept talking to me trying to calm me down, telling me everything was going to be okay.”

When the colleague needed to be wheeled to the Emergency Department, Higgins personally took her, checked her in and waited until the triage nurse had arrived.

“Before she left, she told me one more time that it was going to be okay and to take care of myself,” Higgins’ colleague said. “She deserves the award not only her quick attention to noticing something was wrong but the steps she took in seeing I was cared for like I was one of her patients. It truly touched my heart.”

Higgins was honored in a ceremony before her coworkers, and was presented with fresh flowers, a pin and a certificate recognizing her exceptional care. To nominate a deserving individual, visit www.peninsula.org/sunshine.

Company Welcomes Agent

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley (ASC&D) recently welcomed Mandy Brown as a client relations agent in the commercial lines department.

Brown has several years of experience with customer service in both the commercial lines insurance industry, as well as in the hospitality industry. Her secret to success is always working as a team, and she is excited to be working with the middle market team.

Branch Manager Appointed

SALISBURY — McCrone has appointed Robert S. Kane as branch manager of its Salisbury office. Kane takes over after the July retirement of Scott Aja, who had been with the company for 39 years.

Kane joined McCrone in 2015 and has over 20 years of experience in the practice of civil engineering primarily focused on water resources, site and road design, sediment and erosion control, FEMA compliance, permit acquisition and municipal project support for both public and private projects. He is looking forward to leading the office, developing new growth opportunities and continuing to service our clientele.

Business Lease Announced

SALISBURY — SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate advisors Tonney Insley and Brent Miller leased a space at River Park Center to American Renal Associates. River Park Center, located at 601 East Main Street in Salisbury, is a 21,000-square-foot professional office building, 12,000 square feet of which are currently occupied by architecture firm Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc.

American Renal Associates signed a long term lease for 6,000 square feet, leaving one space available in the building. Insley and Miller represented the property owner Dennis Silicato of Silicato Development, and American Renal Associates was represented by Babson Real Estate Advisors, LLC.

Nominees Sought

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore is accepting nominations until Sept. 1, 2017 for the Richard A. Henson Award for Nonprofit Excellence, the Frank H. Morris Humanitarian Award, and the Mary Gladys Jones Volunteer of the Year Award.

These awards are considered among the most prestigious honoring philanthropic service in this region. Recipients must first be nominated by the public and then are selected by a committee of community volunteers.

The award recipients will be announced at the Community Foundation’s Annual Meeting and Luncheon on Friday November 3rd, 2017 at The Foundations Conference Center in Salisbury.

To nominate an individual or organization for one of the awards, visit CFES.org/awards and download the application, or call the Community Foundation offices at 410-742-9911.

Mary Gladys Jones Volunteer of the Year Award: Recognizes an individual who has made outstanding, sustained and unselfish contributions to community service. The Foundation will grant $1,000 to the Volunteer of the Year Award winner’s charity of choice.

Richard A. Henson Award for Nonprofit Excellence: Presented annually to a qualified 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Somerset, Wicomico, or Worcester counties which has implemented a program or project that has made an outstanding contribution to the well-being of residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. $5,000 donation to the recipient.

Frank H. Morris Humanitarian Award: Recognizes an individual who has made outstanding, sustained, and unselfish contributions to community enrichment and whose vital ideas and personal sacrifices exemplify the philanthropic spirit of our community. The Foundation grants $1,000 to the Morris Award winner’s charity of choice.