Third Skate Bowl Camp Set For Next Week

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department next week will offer the third session of its summer-long skate camp series at the Ocean Bowl at 3rd Street.

The first session was held in June with a second session in July. The next and final session of the season will be held next Monday, August 14 through Thursday, August 17 each day from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost for Ocean City residents is $130, while the cost for non-residents is $153.

The camp is open for skaters of all abilities. It will feature professional instruction in skater safety, equipment mechanics, flat ground and transition techniques, dropping in, Ollies, kick-flips, grinding, air on vert and more. The camp extras include a T-shirt, photo with the instructors, giveaways, a certificate of completion and a pizza party on the last day. Camp participants must wear safety equipment and parents or guardians must sign a liability waiver. For more information call the Ocean Bowl at (410) 289-BOWL or visit www.oceanbowl.com.