Things I Like – August 11, 2017

Working on a rainy Monday

Eggs and Crab cakes for breakfast

Swimming with a group of friends and their kids

Paying for quality crabs over quantity

Finding a good pen brand and sticking with it

S’mores from a bonfire

My sons’ faces on amusement rides

That my wife handles all the back-to-school shopping

White Marlin Open week

An Acai bowl for lunch

A dog that’s comfortable on a boat

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.