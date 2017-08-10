The Resorter … Revisited – August 11, 2017

Summer of 1970

Volume XVI

Edition 3

Oceanfront apartments were renting from $125 to $400 per week at the Caliban at 67th Street

John Rolfe, Lloyd Lewis, Dave Hazzard and Bernie Rodden were manning the phones and the sales at Resort Realty on 26th Street.

Mr. and Mrs. R. Marbury Stamp were serving as hosts at the North Wind Motel, which was located on the bay at 55th Street.

Captain Bob and Kayrell Wilkerson invited guests to their Captain Bob’s Seafood Restaurant on the bay at 64th Street.

The Calypso on 62nd Street oceanfront was under construction at this time featuring “fireproof construction.”

The Golden Sands was announced as a new 104-unit, 14-story edifice that will tower 115 feet high.

New bayfront homesites were listed as starting at $3,650 at Keenwick on the Bay on Route 54.