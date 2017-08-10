Six Injured In Route 113 Crash

SNOW HILL — Six people were injured including one local woman flown to Shock Trauma after a two-vehicle collision on Route 113 at Route 12 near Snow Hill in Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle accident on Route 113 near Route 12 near Snow Hill. The investigation revealed a 2004 Dodge Durango driven by Brittani Lee Selert of New Church, Virginia was heading south on Route 113 and failed to stop at a red light at Route 12. The Dodge Durango collided with a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Kim Poole of Berlin, which was preparing to turn onto Route 113.

Poole was transported to Shock Trauma via Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 6 with serious injuries although she was reportedly doing better as of Thursday morning. Poole’s passenger, Gloria Lambert, was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries sustained in the crash.

All four occupants in the Dodge Durango, including the driver, Selert, and her passenger Nicole Annetta Parks, along with a nine-year old child and a nine-month-old infant were transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Selert has been determined as the at-fault driver and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.