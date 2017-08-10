Ocean City Lion Jeff Quillin Honored With The Melvin Jones Fellowship

Ocean City Lion Jeff Quillin was honored recently with the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest honor a Lion can receive. The Melvin Jones Fellowship is a recognition of a commitment to humanitarian work and represents qualities such as generosity, compassion and concern for the less fortunate. The Fellowship was named after Jones, a Chicago businessman, who founded the Lions Club in 1917. Above, Quillin is presented his plaque by Ocean City Lions President Jo-Anna Schanno. Submitted Photos