New HOPECorps Program Eyes Role In Opioid Epidemic

SALISBURY – A new AmeriCorps program at Salisbury University will partner with local organizations and government entities in the battle against the heroin and opioid epidemic.

The new program, entitled HOPECorps (Heroin, Opioid, Prevention and Education), was made possible through a $53,000 federal grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service and allows 11 new AmeriCorps members to focus on additional education and prevention efforts at various nonprofits and organizations.

Aaron Willis, director of HOPECorps and assistant professor in Salisbury University’s Social Work Department, said volunteers with the program will partner with local health departments, nonprofits, and more to provide health education programming to community members.

“Basically it’s part of Gov. (Larry) Hogan’s big push to address this opioid epidemic in Maryland and on the Eastern Shore,” he said. “This is one of the angles of doing that.”

Willis, whose expertise is in substance misuse and mental health, will train the volunteers to understand the complexities surrounding addiction. These volunteers will then work with local organizations to educate those they serve.

“This problem isn’t a singular problem,” he said.

Willis explained rural communities, such as those on the Eastern Shore, often lack opportunities or resources to directly help those struggling with addiction. He said HOPECorps volunteers could help organizations bridge that gap.

Willis illustrated that volunteers could expand training opportunities that would place naloxone kits into the hands of those who need it. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Sara Heim, ShoreCorps/PALS program coordinator at Salisbury University, said the two programs will work alongside each other to meet critical needs in the community.

“We will act as a mentor to the HOPECorps program,” she said.

She noted that opioid related deaths continue to rise and explained the HOPECorps goal is to reduce and prevent opioid and prescription drug abuse.

“They (AmeriCorps) consider it a target priority,” she said.

The program will run through Salisbury University’s Institute for Public Affairs and Civil Engagement (PACE) for one year, starting Aug. 15, and will monitor its efforts by collecting data on educational programming.

Willis explained the program will reapply on a yearly basis in an effort to expand the program to other organizations.

“The plan is for this to be larger and bigger,” he said. “This is just one small fraction of it.”

Dr. Alexander Pope, PACE co-director and ShoreCorps project director, expressed his enthusiasm for the new program.

“Our state has been called a leader in addressing this issue,” he wrote, “and we are proud that HOPECorps will be able to play an expanded role in helping to combat this deadly drug crisis.”

Willis encouraged individuals interested in the program to call 410-543-6137 or visit www.salisbury.edu/americorps for more information.