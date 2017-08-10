First-Ever MACo 5K Set For Next Week

OCEAN CITY- A new addition to the annual Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention in Ocean City next week will be the first-ever Splash Dash 5K on the Boardwalk with runners representing counties across the state competing for charity.

The first-ever MACo Splash Dash 5K will take place on the Boardwalk next Thursday beginning at 6:30 a.m. The course will run entirely on the Boardwalk from the Inlet to 17th Street and back. Each year, representatives from each of the counties in Maryland gather for the annual MACo convention and this year, the 5K race has been added to the festivities.

The race includes a competition between county leaders, legislators and other staffers. Each county will assemble teams of three runners and the team with a fastest average time will earn a $5,000 prize for a charity in their county. The raise is also open to the public and individual medals will be awarded in several age groups. The lead sponsor for the event is the Maryland-Delaware-DC Beverage Association.

Registration includes a bib with a timing chip, an event T-shirt and beverages provided by the sponsor. Registration fees are $20 for MACo conference participants and $0 fir all others. Kids under 10 are free. Registration can be done on-line at www.mdcounties.org/SplashDash.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.