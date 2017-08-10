First-Ever MACo 5K Set For Next Week

OCEAN CITY- A new addition to the annual Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention in Ocean City next week will be the first-ever Splash Dash 5K on the Boardwalk with runners representing counties across the state competing for charity.

The first-ever MACo Splash Dash 5K will take place on the Boardwalk next Thursday beginning at 6:30 a.m. The course will run entirely on the Boardwalk from the Inlet to 17th Street and back. Each year, representatives from each of the counties in Maryland gather for the annual MACo convention and this year, the 5K race has been added to the festivities.

The race includes a competition between county leaders, legislators and other staffers. Each county will assemble teams of three runners and the team with a fastest average time will earn a $5,000 prize for a charity in their county. The raise is also open to the public and individual medals will be awarded in several age groups. The lead sponsor for the event is the Maryland-Delaware-DC Beverage Association.

Registration includes a bib with a timing chip, an event T-shirt and beverages provided by the sponsor. Registration fees are $20 for MACo conference participants and $0 fir all others. Kids under 10 are free. Registration can be done on-line at www.mdcounties.org/SplashDash.