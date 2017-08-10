Berlin Parking Discussion To Resume Next Week

BERLIN – On Monday, town officials are expected to consider recommendations from the Berlin Police Department regarding parking on Jefferson Street.

Mayor Gee Williams said Police Chief Arnold Downing’s recommendations on ways to improve accessibility on Jefferson Street would be discussed during the Aug. 14 meeting of the Berlin Town Council at 7 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what he has to say,” Williams said. “I’m certain he’s talked to a lot of people and gotten their input.”

In July, Williams asked Downing to look into ways to address the increased number of vehicles parking on Jefferson Street and how to ensure the street remained accessible for motorists and emergency vehicles. The accessibility issue was brought to his attention by a concerned resident.

“I imagine any recommendation is going to be better than where we’ve been,” Williams said.

Downing declined Wednesday to discuss the recommendations before town officials considered them.

“I have no idea what their questions will be,” he said.