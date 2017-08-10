Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Support Coastal Hospice With $1,000 Donation

Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley (A/SCD) continued its support for the programs of Coastal Hospice with a $1,000 donation to the charity care the nonprofit provides. Pictured, from left, are Shaneka Nichols, Mary Jane Wharton, Coastal Hospice President Alane Capen and A/SCD President Laura Deeley Bren.