Assateague State Park Restoration Funding Awarded

BERLIN – Officials last week announced $2.35 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be awarded to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to fund repairs at Assateague State Park.

These repairs will be a part of the park’s Campground Improvement Project, which will relocate campgrounds and roads and fortify sand dunes damaged from recent winter storms and rising sea levels.

In a statement released last Tuesday, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-Md.) said the funding will focus on areas damaged or destroyed by Winter Storm Jonas, which left a wake of destruction throughout the Mid-Atlantic coast last January.

“Assateague Beach State Park is one of the most unique public parks in the Mid-Atlantic region, helping to generate millions of dollars from tourism, camping, fishing and other outdoor activities each year,” Cardin said. “This federal investment will help advance Maryland’s economy and preserve one of our most popular and treasured natural resources.”

Van Hollen wrote that the funding will benefit future visitors.

“Assateague Beach State Park is one of the many natural treasures that draw tourists and economic activity to Maryland,” he said. “This funding will help the park continue to recover from severe winter weather, keeping it safe and accessible for visitors to enjoy.”

In March last year, former President Barack Obama declared a major disaster in Maryland, making assistance available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the winter snow storm.

John Moore, chief of critical maintenance for DNR, said the funding is a combination of money the department spent for immediate repairs following Jonas and final repairs at the park.

“When Jonas dropped, we sustained a considerable about of damage in Ocean City and Assateague,” he said. “Right after the storm, we did necessary repairs … that allowed it to be open for the season.”

Moore said the funding is part of a 75-25 split, with $2.35 million coming from FEMA and the remaining 25 percent contributed by the state.

Moore explained the park’s Campground Improvement Project is a two-fold plan to restore the damaged dunes from Winter Storm Jonas and to relocate campground loops 60-80 feet westward, which will allow the dune system to migrate.

“The reason for the dune migration is to provide more width to the beach and also compensate for erosion that compensates for sea level rise and storms we’ve been getting,” he said.

Moore said the department has received the necessary permits for construction, which will begin later this year. He said the Department of General Services has received three contracting bids, which are currently under review.

“We are hoping to start construction this fall so it can be completed next spring to meet demands of 2018 camping season,” he said.

Moore commended FEMA, DNR and other agencies for the efforts.

“It has been a combined effort amongst many federal, state and local agencies,” he said “We hope that the repairs and restoration will go as planned and people will be able to enjoy the area.”