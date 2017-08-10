27 Charges After High-Speed Chase

OCEAN CITY — A New York City man faces 27 charges in Worcester County alone after a high-speed chase that began early last Saturday morning at the Inlet, included several blocks on the Boardwalk and ended when the vehicle broke down near Bethany Beach.

Around 1 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer witnessed a vehicle driving erratically in the Inlet parking lot. OCPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a white transit van driven by Michael Gallahad, 61, but he exited the Inlet lot onto South 2nd Street. At South 1st Street, Gallahad drove back onto the Boardwalk, causing several pedestrians to quickly move out of the way.

Gallahad continued driving north on the Boardwalk through pedestrian traffic before exiting at North Division Street. No injuries were reported during the segment of the chase on the Boardwalk. Gallahad then drove north on Baltimore Avenue with OCPD officers in pursuit, reaching speeds of over 60 mph at different times.

At 33rd Street, Gallahad turned north on Coastal Highway as the pursuit continued. OCPD officers continued to chase Gallahad north as the suspect drove erratically through traffic and ran through multiple red lights. Gallahad crossed over the state line at Fenwick Island and Delaware law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit.

The pursuit finally ended when Gallahad’s vehicle became disabled on Route 1 just north of Bethany Beach. He was taken into custody by Fenwick Island Police and was transported to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, apparently for a mental health evaluation. Ocean City Police have charged Gallahad with 27 different traffic violations and more charges could be pending from Delaware.