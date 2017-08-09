‘It’s Like The Perfect Storm This Weekend’ In Berlin; Town To Host Variety Of Events For All Ages

File Photo

BERLIN – Visitors of all ages are expected to flock to Berlin this weekend as the town hosts an array of summer events.

A sidewalk sale, 2nd Friday Art Stroll, block party, outdoor movie and bluegrass concert will all be hosted in Berlin Aug. 11-13. While it’s not unusual for the town to host special events, there aren’t typically this many happening in a single weekend.

“It’s like the perfect storm this weekend,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director.

Festivities kick off Friday, with a town-wide sidewalk sale beginning at 10 a.m. The sale, which continues Saturday and Sunday, coincides with the launch of Maryland’s tax-free shopping week, which is Aug. 13-19.

Downtown merchants, able to set up their wares outside their shops, will offer a variety of sales and discounts.

“Come early to get the best deals,” said Megan Cosman, proprietor of Patty Jeans Boutique.

She says the sale was well attended last year and she expects it to draw a good crowd again this year.

“It’s just another fun reason to come out and see what Berlin has to offer,” she said.

Friday night, the town will welcome artists for the regular 2nd Friday Art Stroll. Jefferson Street will be closed to vehicles to allow space for the “Makers Market,” where artists set up and show off their work.

“The 2nd Fridays have been getting increasingly popular especially since the addition of the Makers Market,” Wells said. “You can watch artists demonstrating.”

She said that because so many artists were interested in attending she was planning to have some set up on Commerce Street during future 2nd Friday events.

“Any artist is welcome to set up,” she said, adding that those interested should contact the Berlin Arts and Entertainment Committee.

Saturday night, downtown Berlin will be the site of the inaugural Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation Block Party. The event, which runs from 6-9 p.m., will include games, face painting, music and other family friendly entertainment.

As the block party begins to wind down, people are encouraged to visit Henry Park, where the Berlin Arts and Entertainment Committee and the Berlin Parks Commission will host the latest outdoor movie night. This week’s feature is “Sandlot.”

Sunday marks the final day of the Berlin Sidewalk Sale, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The town will close out the weekend with a 6 p.m. concert outside the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum. The Windy Ridge Bluegrass Band will perform on the lawn of the museum, where attendees are invited to set up chairs for the free concert.

“It’s an intergenerational weekend,” Wells said. “There is something for everyone of all ages.”

While some have expressed concern over the growing number of events in Berlin, Wells said that was why the town had implemented a new event policy. She doesn’t expect this weekend’s array of events to cause any problems, as they’re expected to complement each other. Though some, such as the block party, will require town services, others, such as the outdoor movie, will not.

Wells said the cost associated with having town employees at work during special events was one of the reasons the new event policy was put in place. Officials will be able to review potential impacts of an event long before it takes place.

Wells reminds those who are planning special events in Berlin that under the new policy, which was approved in June, event requests can only be submitted to the town between July 1 and Sept. 1.