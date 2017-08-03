Wicomico Schools Benefitting From Business Partnership

Wicomico County Public Schools received a check representing $38,000 in contributions from Baxter Enterprises/McDonald’s for the 2016-2017 school year. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY — Thanks to a partnership that started in 1999 between West Salisbury Elementary and Baxter Enterprises/McDonald’s, thousands of teachers and tens of thousands of students from throughout Wicomico County Public Schools have benefited from support that exceeds well over $500,000.

“Baxter Enterprises CEO Tom Baxter and his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Shawn Beach, owner/operators, have been wonderful supporters of public education across Delmarva, including in Wicomico County Public Schools,” said Dr. Donna C. Hanlin, Superintendent of Schools. “We greatly appreciate Baxter Enterprises and its outstanding commitment to education, which during the 2016-2017 school year totaled more than $38,000.”

Baxter Enterprises provides coupons and bicycles to reward good scholarship and citizenship at the elementary level, hosts spirit nights at some of the 19 Baxter McDonald’s restaurants on Delmarva, awards scholarships for graduating seniors and presents annual McEducator Awards to top teachers from each elementary school.

At the June Board of Education Awards and Recognitions Night, Mr. Baxter, Tiffany Beach and Marketing Manager Valerie Moyers were on hand to present a top teacher from each Wicomico elementary school with a certificate, a $400 gift card, and a gift bag. The selection criteria include outstanding attendance, commendable observations and evaluations, positive rapport with others, tenured status, and an effective instructional program.

The outstanding 2017 McEducators were Jessica Martin, Beaver Run Elementary; Tammy Schtierman, Charles H. Chipman Elementary; Heather Jackson, Delmar Elementary; Breonna Hopkins, East Salisbury Elementary; Sheree Draucker, Fruitland Primary; Jane Kitzrow, Fruitland Intermediate; Andrea Urban, Glen Avenue Elementary; Jessica Atkins, North Salisbury Elementary; Melissa Echard, Northwestern Elementary; Brenda Rhoads, Pemberton Elementary; Linda Welch, Pinehurst Elementary; Rita Kerr, Pittsville Elementary; Kristin Rickards, Prince Street Elementary; Freda Morris, Wicomico Early Learning Center; Lindsey Nielson, Westside Primary; Alexis Willing, Westside Intermediate; and Dannielle Rhodes, Willards Elementary

Baxter Enterprise is pleased to be continuing the partnership with Wicomico County Public Schools in the 2017-2018 school year and to being a part of the reopening celebration for the new West Salisbury Elementary School in September 2018. West Salisbury, which is currently closed while a replacement school is constructed, was where the partnership with Baxter Enterprises began and where the school system celebrated the partnership reaching the half-million mark several years ago.

“People may not even know that Baxter’s support for West Salisbury Elementary extended to helping with school beautification, uplifting the spirits of students and staff and building positive school climate,” Hanlin said. “The partnership with Baxter Enterprises has been such a blessing for our students, teachers and schools. We are grateful to Baxter Enterprises for all it has done to support our students and teachers for the past 18 years.”