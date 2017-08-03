Wicomico Okays Rental Assistance Grant Funding

SALISBURY – Wicomico County officials this week approved an application that will allow the Department of Social Services to seek grant funding for its Rental Allowance Program.

In a Wicomico County Council meeting Tuesday, Department of Social Services Dawn Spicer told county leaders that the department has received grant funding from the state to administer the program, which provides temporary housing assistance for homeless and at-risk families, for more than two decades.

“We have had the grant for over 20 years,” she said. “The purpose of the grant is to provide rental assistance to families.”

Any funding received from this year’s grant will be divided and given to three department programs; 40 percent to rapid rehousing, 40 percent to homelessness prevention and 20 percent to administration, according to the application.

Spicer told the council individuals seeking temporary housing assistance must meet certain criteria to be eligible. She said 691 individuals came through the agency last year for emergency housing services and added an average of 40 individuals and more than 13 households receive assistance from the program each year.

Councilman Larry Dodd asked how citizens hear about the program.

“It sounds like an excellent program,” he said, “but how does the average citizen know about this?”

Spicer explained that individuals can be referred to the department, but said homeless shelters, veteran organizations and the One Stop Job Market are all aware of the Rental Allowance Program.

Dodd asked how long the program provided temporary assistance.

Spicer replied that assistance lasts no longer than six months.

“They’ve got to show a way that they are able to make the payments as well,” she said.

Council President John Cannon commended the Rental Allowance Program and its efforts.

“There’s numerous programs out there,” he said, “but this is one I thought held the most accountability.”

Spicer said grant funding would continue to support the program’s mission.

“I have seen the program be beneficial and hope that it will continue,” she said.

The council voted 7-0 to approve the grant application.