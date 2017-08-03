What’s Your Sign? August 4, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A strong social whirl brings a new round of good times to fun-loving Rams and Ewes. Cupid also is busy aiming arrows at single Lambs hoping for a heart-to-heart encounter.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A romantic incident could take a more serious turn if the Divine Bovine considers meeting Cupid’s challenge. Meanwhile, a professional opportunity also is about to turn up.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A bit of hardheaded realism could be just what the Twins need at this emotionally challenged time. Face the facts as they are, not as you want them to be. Good luck.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Many opportunities open up. But you need to be aware of their actual pros and cons. Check them all out and make your choice from those that offer more of what you seek.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A more stable situation begins, allowing you to feel more secure about making important decisions. Meanwhile, be sure to meet your project deadline so you can move on to other things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Congratulations. A new personal relationship thrives as you learn how to make room in your busy life for this wonderfully warm and exciting emotional experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A new contact opens some doors. That’s the good news. But there’s a caution involved: Be sure you protect your rights to your work before showing it to anyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A former colleague might seek to resume a working partnership. Ask yourself if you need it. If yes, get more information. If no, respectfully decline the request.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Good times dominate your aspect. So why not have a party to celebrate a loved one’s success? And do invite that special person you want to know better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The shy side of the Sea Goat soon gives way to your more assertive self. This should help you when it comes time to speak up for yourself and your achievements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new period of stability will help you deal with some recently reworked plans. Once you get your current task done, you can devote more time to personal matters.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Things are finally much more stable these days, so you can restart the process of meeting your well-planned goals with fewer chances of interruption or delay.

BORN THIS WEEK: You love being the brightest light wherever you are, and people love basking in your warmth and charm.

(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.