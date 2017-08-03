We Remember Those We Have Lost – August 4, 2017

Madonna M. Burch

OCEAN PINES — Madonna M. Burch, 79 of Ocean Pines, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Donna was born April 15, 1938, at home, in Sauk Centre, Minn. She was the daughter of Florence Carpenter and Clayton “Scotty” Diemert.

She grew up in Sanborn, N.D. attending St. Catherine’s High School and Valley City State College in Valley City, N.D. After college, she moved to Stewart Air Force Base, N.Y. to be near her brother Laurence and his family. It was there she met and married Gerald Joseph Burch on June 20, 1959.

Donna and Jerry lived an adventurous life filled with many moves and raising a family of four children: Eric, Kathleen, Patricia, and Elizabeth. Jerry’s job as a chemical engineer with Allied Chemical took them to many exotic locales such as St. Albans, W.Va., Williamsville, N.Y., Glen Burnie, Md., and Wilmington, Del. They retired to the “beach life” in Ocean Pines.

Throughout her adventures, Donna dedicated her life to the care of her family and in service to others through her volunteer work, including Welcome Wagon, every school her children attended, Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and as an Eucharistic Minister with the Church for over 20 years. She also worked in Volunteer Services at Atlantic General Hospital for over 10 years. Her favorite activities included bowling and square dancing with the Pine Steppers. She will be best remembered for her lifetime joy of playing in bridge leagues.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry, her brother Laurence and her nephews Robin and Richard Diemert.

She is survived by her much-loved sister Vicki Richie and husband Roy, of Jefferson, Texas; and her close relatives, Annette Flaherty of Mullica Hill, N.J. and Dorothy Klein of Valley City, N.D. She also leaves behind her children and their spouses, Arlyn Sanchez, Bert Robbins, John Keefe, and Mark Fish; nine grandchildren, Tristan, Zachary, Alexandra, Charlotte, Miranda, Isabelle, Nolan, Nathan, and Luke; as well as dozens of much loved in-laws and nieces and nephews. She would want them to know she has talked and thought of them often in the reminiscing memories we have lately shared.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the East Meeting Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11211 Beauchamp Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, Md. 21297-1066; or St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11211 Beauchamp Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc.

Ronald C. Smith, Sr.

DAGSBORO — Ronald C. Smith, Sr., born on June 28, 1929, passed away on July 31, 2017.

Ron, Dad, Pop, Pop-Pop you were truly an inspiration to our entire family. You taught us the value of togetherness. You brought order and calmness to the chaos of our lives.

Ron was a Marine Veteran; a loving husband for 67 years to Cookie; father to Butch, Sharon, Judy and Eva; grandfather to nine grandsons; and great grandfather to 12.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Rd., Dagsboro, Del. 19939.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ronald C. Smith, Sr.’s name to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802-1733.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Mary Frances Culver

SELBYVILLE — Mary Frances (Zorn) Culver, age 82, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at her home in Selbyville, Del.

Mary was born on Oct. 26, 1934 in Baltimore County.

She married the love of her life, Leonard Eugene Culver, in 1952. They raised their four children, Sandy, Lenny, Vickie, and Terry in Rosedale, Md.

Mary is survived by her four children, nine loving grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her brother Duke, her nieces and nephews and a number of tremendously supportive friends.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret and Theresa, and her brothers, William and Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary and Leonard Culver’s name to the Robert Packard Center for ALS Research Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 731, Baltimore, Md. 21205.

Evelyn R. Savage

OCEAN CITY – Evelyn R. Savage died at her home on 7th Street on July 28, 2017.

Born in Maiden, N.C. on Oct. 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd B. Rogers, Sr. and Lena H. Rogers.

In 1940, she moved to Ocean City with her parents, where her father was employed in the construction of the existing Route 50 Bridge. She graduated from Ocean City High School, where she met her husband, William C. Savage, Sr. Following their marriage and his discharge from the Navy during World War II, the couple returned to Ocean City in 1945 to work in the family business and later became owners, until retirement, of the Majestic Hotel and Apartments on 7th Street. It remains in the fifth generation of family ownership. Her husband predeceased her in August of 2006.

Evelyn’s memberships include the Holly Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, the Boumi Temple Ladies’ Shrine and the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City.

Evelyn is survived by two beloved children, Patricia Savage Godfrey and her husband, Donald, of Delmar, and William C. Savage, Jr. and his wife, Raye B. Savage, of Ocean City. She has three loving grandchildren, William C. Savage, III and his wife, Candace, Michael F. Savage and his wife, Marilyn, and Rachel B. Savage and four great grandsons, Liam (William C., IV), Jacob, Michael Jr. and Mason Savage. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Diane S. Rogers (Lloyd B. Rogers Jr., deceased), brothers Bruce L. Rogers and his wife, Beth, Dean H. Rogers and his wife, Patsy, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A private scattering at sea will be held at a later date. Longtime friend Pastor John D. Oltman, Sr. officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Evelyn’s honor to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802 or a charity of your choice. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Edna R. Birely

REHOBOTH BEACH — Edna R. (Skane) Birely, 96, formerly of Ellicott City, Md. passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

She was the loving wife of William Clem Birely, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was the beloved mother of Theresa Birely Judge and her husband, Michael, and William Clem Birely, Jr. and his late wife, Christine Lanciotti, both of Rehoboth Beach, Del. She is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren, Edwin Chip Lohmeyer Jr and his wife Diana of Vienna, Va., Leanne Lohmeyer of Stevensville, Md., Robert Lohmeyer and his wife Anneliese of Ashburn, Va. and Alexandra Maria Birely; and her great grandchildren Jordan, Tyler, Abby, and Ross and Jocelyn Lohmeyer. She was also predeceased by her loving brother, William J. Skane and wife Leah and in-laws Robert Birely and his wife Mary and Carolyn Deems and her husband Edward.

Edna was born on Jan. 5, 1921 in Baltimore where she grew up and attended St. Ambrose School and Seton High School. Before her marriage and the birth of her children, Edna worked for Glenn L. Martin Co. in Baltimore. Later when her husband opened his own beer distributing company in the Woodlawn, Md. she was his Girl Friday. They sold the business in 1988 and later retired to Ocean City where they enjoyed fishing with friends and family in the Chesapeake Bay and Assawoman Bay as well as happy-houring where they made many wonderful friendships.

Edna was dedicated to her family and was the consummate homemaker. She was very talented in cross stitch, crewel and loved playing card games and board games. In her 90’s, she took up painting in which she excelled.

Edna and Clem had a passion for dancing and won many dancing contests. Until her fall this July 4th, Edna lived a vibrant, active life. She loved to shop, spend time on the Rehoboth boardwalk, and visit friends. She had a multitude of friends, a wonderful wit and a great sense of humor. She loved everyone and everyone who knew her loved her. The world has been blessed by her presence and now Heaven will share in her love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Her family would also like to extend its gratitude to her caregivers for the past years of service to her, Wanda Wendell, Jen Brengle, Eula Deschilds and Autumn Wendell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Edmond Catholic Church, 409 King Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Del. where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m.

Friends may call on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del. 19958.

She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin, MD at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WABAN Projects, Inc. 5 Dunaway Drive, Sandford, Me., 04073 (207-324-7955) in honor of her granddaughter Alexandra Maria Birely.

Please visit Edna’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.