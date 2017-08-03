Voices From The Readers – August 4, 2017

Government At Its Best

Editor:

It’s always good to see how quickly government can work for our people.

One of my initiatives for the 2017 Maryland General Assembly session was to procure monies to begin the Somerset Economic Impact Scholarship program, the goal of which is to make a Wor-Wic Community College education more affordable for Somerset County students.

On the day of the bill hearing, I was joined by several local officials – Somerset County Commissioners Randy Laird and Charles Fisher, Superintendent of Somerset County Public Schools Dr. John Gaddis, and Wor-Wic Community College President Dr. Ray Hoy – who came to Annapolis to testify in support of this most important measure that would create education and vocational opportunities for our Somerset County citizens.

As an experienced legislator, I had a suspicion that the bill wasn’t going to make it out of committee, meaning we would be left waiting yet another year for this opportunity to occur.

With this in mind, immediately after the hearing concluded, I asked my distinguished guests to return to my office. I placed a call to Governor Larry Hogan’s staff, and asked if his lead education people could join my guests while they were in town. I hoped we might discuss the importance of the project, so that it could take effect for the upcoming school year.

We were joined shortly thereafter by the governor’s staff. When that meeting ended, we had a good feeling about enhancing our chances for a positive outcome. Within days, Governor Hogan released his supplemental budget, which included $87,659 to initiate this much-needed program.

As reported in The Daily Times this week, (“More Shore students ditching debt load for Wor-Wic scholarships,” July 31) I was most pleased to see Mallorie Dryden of Marion Station and others be awarded these scholarship monies. Congratulations, Mallorie, and all applicants who will receive this scholarship opportunity.

My thanks to Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver and the Wicomico County Council, whose efforts to offer Wor-Wic scholarships for Wicomico County residents inspired this legislation for my constituents in Somerset County.

Thank you also to the team of Governor Hogan, the Somerset County Commissioners, Dr. Gaddis, and Dr. Hoy for providing the citizens of Somerset County this great opportunity. What a tremendous example of government working efficiently, quickly and together for the people we are elected to serve.

Jim Mathias

(The writer is a Maryland senator representing District 38, which includes Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.)

Book Sale Help Appreciated

Editor:

We would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped with the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library book sale between Thursday, July 17 and Monday, July 31.

Lest we omit someone, we will just list categories of helpers: setup crew on Thursday; membership signup on Friday; all of the greeters, rovers, checkers, and cashiers on Friday, Saturday and Monday; the food service person who coordinated lunches and beverages; the person who monitored the special collection; the breakdown crew on Monday afternoon; all of the people who gathered over 300 boxes for the leftover books which went to Goodwill in Salisbury and Easton; the liquor stores which allowed our volunteers to gather up their sturdy boxes; the Goodwill manager who arranged for the truck to come pick up the books; all of those willing to assist people who needed help in getting their purchases to their car; and the tolerant staff at the Ocean Pines Library who tolerate the disruption at their facility each year during the three days of the sale.

This was the 18th year for the sale, which broke all records, bringing in over $10,000. The book sale is held every year during the last full weekend of July and is a tradition for both residents and summer visitors. It could not happen without the generous donations of books from the community, which are sorted and boxed weekly by the “Backroom Gang.” A special thanks to those who donate books and also to those who sort and box them throughout the year. The sorters are a dedicated and reliable group, who devote many volunteer hours to this task.

However, that’s not the end of the book sale. Recently published books in good condition are sold in the back of the library by the turtle tank at very reasonable prices year-round. Please stop by and check those shelves. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library. It’s the only book store in town.

Jim Meckley

Eileen Leonhart

Jean Fry

Ocean Pines