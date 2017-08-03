Things I Like- August 4, 2017

Flags flying atop a tall building

When friends visit

Light Irish eyes

When a water park is not mobbed

A child dressed up in a suit

Surf wax smell

Blueberries with acai

Red Rocks in Colorado

Young kids wearing helmets biking

Fruit smoothies

Tall trees lining a mountain

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.