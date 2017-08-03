Tequila Mockingbird Wins Co-Rec Title

Tequila Mockingbird beat the Greene Turtle twice on Wednesday to win the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Co-Rec Softball League title. Pictured above, the Tequila Mockingbird team shows off the championship hardware. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- Tequila Mockingbird won the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s co-rec softball championship on Wednesday, beating the Greene Turtle three times in two days.

On Tuesday, Tequila Mockingbird beat the Greene Turtle in the semifinals to reach the championship game. The Greene Turtle went down to the loser’s bracket and beat Bull on the Beach to get another shot at Tequila Mockingbird, but they would have to beat the front-runners twice. The Greene Turtle did hold on in the first game to beat Tequila Mockingbird, 17-15, to force a one-game championship. In the title game, Tequila Mockingbird beat the Turtle 7-6, in another tight game to claim the championship.