Tequila Mockingbird Wins Co-Rec Title

by
Tequila Mockingbird beat the Greene Turtle twice on Wednesday to win the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Co-Rec Softball League title. Pictured above, the Tequila Mockingbird team shows off the championship hardware. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- Tequila Mockingbird won the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s co-rec softball championship on Wednesday, beating the Greene Turtle three times in two days.

On Tuesday, Tequila Mockingbird beat the Greene Turtle in the semifinals to reach the championship game. The Greene Turtle went down to the loser’s bracket and beat Bull on the Beach to get another shot at Tequila Mockingbird, but they would have to beat the front-runners twice. The Greene Turtle did hold on in the first game to beat Tequila Mockingbird, 17-15, to force a one-game championship. In the title game, Tequila Mockingbird beat the Turtle 7-6, in another tight game to claim the championship.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.