Shockley Named Administrative Judge, Succeeding Groton

SNOW HILL ‒ Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera announced this week that Worcester County Circuit Judge Brian D. Shockley will serve as Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Worcester County effective Aug. 6.

Shockley succeeds County Administrative Judge Thomas C. Groton III, who is retiring after 34 years of service on the bench.

As County Administrative Judge, Shockley will oversee the administration of the court, budget and procurement functions, and trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases.

“I am confident Judge Shockley will serve the people of Worcester County and Maryland effectively as County Administrative Judge for the Circuit Court of Worcester County, and I look forward to his contributions as a leader in this important capacity,” Barbera said. “I thank Judge Groton for his distinguished service as Administrative Judge for the past seven years and for his work on the Adult and Juvenile Drug Courts, as well as the Family Recovery Court in Worcester County. Judge Groton has touched and changed many lives for the better.”

Shockley said, “I am honored to be selected for this opportunity to serve as County Administrative Judge. I have the utmost respect for Judge Groton as a judicial colleague and I plan to continue his legacy of excellence as I serve in this new capacity.”

Groton said, “Serving Maryland as an attorney and as a judge for more than 40 years has been an honor and a privilege. I have worked alongside the best colleagues in the entire Judiciary, from the judges to every local employee who contributes on a daily basis to providing justice in our communities. I am confident that Judge Shockley will be a great leader.”

Shockley has served as an associate judge for the Worcester County Circuit Court since Jan. 27, 2011. He further serves on the Conference of Circuit Judges as a Circuit Representative for the First Judicial Circuit, which consists of Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.

Prior to being appointed to the Circuit Court, Shockley was an Assistant State’s Attorney for Worcester County from 1995 to 1998. He was an associate at Morrow & Hassani from 1992 to 1995, in private practice from 1995 to 2000 and a partner from 2001 to 2011 at Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison, LLP.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College in 1987 and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law, in 1992, where he served as a member of the University of Baltimore Law Review. Shockley, who was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1992, was a law clerk for Judge Leonard S. Jacobson, Baltimore County Circuit Court, from 1991 to 1992.

Prior to his judicial appointment, Shockley served on the Board of Trustees of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Board of Directors of Worcester County GOLD and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

Groton served as a judge of the District Court of Maryland beginning in 1983 and was Worcester County’s District Administrative Judge of that court from 1985 to 1990. In January 1990, Groton was appointed as an associate judge on the Circuit Court for Worcester County. He has served as Worcester County Administrative Judge since July 1, 2010.

In addition, Groton established the drug court program in Worcester County and served as the presiding judge for the Juvenile and Adult Drug Court and Family Recovery Court programs.