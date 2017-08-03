Open Houses Of The Week – August 4, 2017

by

OCEAN CITY

1111 Edgewater Ave

Fri-Mon 10-4

New Construction

Direct Waterfront

Boats slips available

Furnished 3BR/2.5BA

Peck Miller

Coldwell Banker

443-880-2341

WEST OCEAN CITY

Marsh Harbour

12944 E. Hopetown Ln

Fri 10-4

4BR/2.5BA/2-Level

Townhome

Gorgeous Views

Michele Pompa

Coldwell Banker

443-497-1313

WEST OCEAN CITY

West Harbor Village

Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707

Daily 11 – 5

New Construction

Townhomes and

Single Family Homes

Harbor Homes

443-366-2814

WEST OCEAN CITY

Villas at Inlet Isle

Daily 11-3

Waterfront THs

3BR/4BA

PJ Aldridge

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-251-7562

BETHANY BEACH

Forest Landing

Daily 12-5

Carriage & Villa

Style Homes

Up to 4BR/2500SF

Luxury Upgrades

1st Class Amenities

Ryan Homes

302-539-3462

FENWICK ISLAND

Lighthouse Lakes

Daily 12-5

New Construction

4BR/2.5BA Homes

Lakeside Community

Amazing Amenities

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-524-8900

MILLSBORO

Homestead Villas

Tues-Sat 10-5

Sun-Mon 12-5

New Construction

3BR/3.5BA Villas

2 Car Garages

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-933-8460

FRANKFORD

The Estuary

30118 Islander Beach Rd

Daily 10-6

New Community

Single Family Homes

Many Activities

5 Mins to Fenwick

Beazer Homes

302-217-3724

OCEAN CITY

The Bayview Grand

Direct Bayfront

Between 5th & 6th St

Daily 10-4

4BR/3BA Condos

Kevin Decker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

443-235-6552

OCEAN CITY

Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th St

Saturday 11-2

301&207 3BR/3BA

401 4BR/3BA

Jon Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-723-6290

MILLVILLE

Bishop’s Landing

25513 Fox Point Ln

Daily 10-6

New Community

5 Minutes to Beach

3-5BR Villas & Homes

Lots of Amenities

Beazer Homes

302-235-3024

OCEAN CITY

The Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th Street

Daily 10-5

Fully Furnished

3-4BR/3BA

Condos & Penthouses

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

877-260-2710

OCEAN CITY

Sunburst Townhouse

1600 Philadelphia Ave

#110

Sat&Sun 12-3

3BR Townhouses

Mark Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-409-7440

OCEAN CITY

Hawaiian Village

Ocean Block

142nd Street

Sat 12-3/Sun 12-2

2BR/2BA Condos

Many Amenities

Mary Lou Hearn

Long & Foster

410-426-8280

OCEAN PINES

618 Ocean Parkway

Sun 12-3

Charming Rancher

4BR/2BA

Well Kept

Adjacent to Park

Kim Kiejzik

Shamrock Realty

443-523-2855

OCEAN PINES

Point’s Reach #1104

Sun 11-3

Luxurious Condo

3BR/3.5BA

Water Views

Balconies

Sandy Galloway

Berkshire Hathaway

410-726-7023

OCEAN PINES

3 Juneway Lane

Sun 2-4

5BR/4BA Home

Many Recent Updates

Great Corner Lot =

Large Side Yard

Ed Balcerzak

Berkshire Hathaway

443-497-4746