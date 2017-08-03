Dates Announced For OC Home Tour

OCEAN CITY — Once again this September, the doors of 10 private residences in the Ocean City area will open for the Sand Castle Home Tour, the 13th year for the annual event.

The tour, which includes a great variety of homes from oceanfront to bayside to family homes to beach retreats, benefits the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City that operates the Ocean City Center for the Arts and its many community programs.

The self-guided home tour is held over two days on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. so guests can tour at their own pace. Tickets are $30 per person and include a guidebook, driving directions and special offers. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid being disappointed, as a limited number are available.

Volunteer docents staff each home, guide visitors through the rooms and outdoor spaces, and answer questions about the house and its unique features.

To kick-off the event, a themed cocktail party will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Gateway Grand in Ocean City. The theme this year is “Peace, Love and Art.” Tickets are $100 and proceeds also benefit the Art League.

“This event has become the party of the year in Ocean City, selling out the past two years,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “We bring in professional entertainers related to the theme, making it a chance to get your groove on and remember the 1970s. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the home owners and Sand Castle Home Tour, the event that provided much of the funding to enable us open the Ocean City Center for the Arts. It’s a fun way to raise money for a good cause.”

Tickets are available for both events at www.artleagueofoceancity.org or by calling 410-524-9433.