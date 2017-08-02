UPDATE: Ocean City Death Ruled Accidental

OCEAN CITY — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday ruled the death of a Texas woman found deceased and buried in the sand on the beach at 2nd Street early Monday morning was accidental and the cause was asphyxia due to suffocation.

The Ocean City Public Works Department’s beach cleaning crews were completing their overnight duties between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday when they were alerted to a deceased woman on the beach at 2nd Street later identified as Ashley O’Connor, 30, of Plano, Texas. According to a reliable source, the victim was buried in the sand with just a forearm and hand exposed. The victim was also wearing a temporary paper wristband often used at bars and nightclubs for identifying of-age patrons.

The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Forensics Unit, with assistance from Maryland State Police crime scene technicians, processed the scene and removed the victim’s body from the sand around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, or several hours after it was first discovered. The victim was evaluated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined the cause of death was accidental and the manner of death was asphyxia due to suffocation in a report released on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed O’Connor walked onto the beach alone at approximately 2 a.m. and was later discovered in a hole covered by sand. It remains to be determined if O’Connor fell into the hole, or climbed in on her own accord. In either case, there still appears to be more questions than answers and the investigation is ongoing.

A portion of the beach was closed on Monday as the OCPD forensics team and other first-responders processed the scene and removed the victim. The body was removed at around 4:15 p.m. and the beach was reopened to the public at about 5 p.m. Again, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 410-723-6604.