Worcester County Government Employees Present United Way With $18,896 Check

Worcester County Government employees recently presented $18,896 to United Way of the Eastern Shore as a result of employees contributing through their annual workplace campaign. Under the leadership of Campaign Coordinator Kelly Brinkley, departments raised dollars for local nonprofit programs, with the county’s Environmental Programs having the greatest participation and largest increase over last year’s campaign. Pictured, from left, are Brian Jack, Jenelle Gerthoffer, Cindy Serman, Eddie Lawson, Joy Birch of Environmental Programs and Campaign Coordinator Kelly Brinkley present $18,986 raised through the annual workplace campaign to United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore to support local nonprofit programs. Submitted Photos