We Remember Those We Have Lost – July 28, 2017

Raymond Wilton Hale

WHALEYVILLE — Raymond Wilton Hale, age 80, died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Julius Hale and Jean Dale Hale. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Hale; children, Shawn Raymond Hale of Odenton, Md., stepson James Giddings (Susan) of Raleigh N.C., Julia Bystedt of Temple Okla., stepdaughter Sharon Underwood (Ed) of Sun City, Fla.; and two brothers, Robert “Rodney” Hale (Joann) of Ijamsville, Md. and William “Billy” Hale (Linda) of Pace, Fla. He is survived by five grandchildren, Codi Bystedt, Shelly DeLeon (Clark), Rachel Little (Scott), Heather Ornelas (Victor) and Shawn Giddings, and one great grandchild, Christian DeLeon.

Raymond was a member of the Wicomico American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, softball and the Washington Redskins. He also served in the 101st Airborne Division.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Whaleyville.

Robert E. Givarz

OCEAN CITY — Robert E. Givarz, 66, of Ocean City, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Born in Salisbury on April 4, 1951, he was the son of the late Gerald and Dorothy F. Givarz.

Mr. Givarz was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury. He attended the University of Maryland and Salisbury University, receiving a journalism degree.

Robert (“Mr. Bob”) was also often referred to by Ocean City locals as “the mayor of 9th street,” the location of the Alaska Stand owned by the Givarz family since 1933.

Bob was a friend to a great many residents of and visitors to Ocean City, where he mentored many workers at the Alaska Stand. His love and devotion to his beloved Ocean City manifested in many ways, particularly through his work with the Ocean City Development Corporation. Bob’s greatest loves in addition to the Alaska Stand included golf, his family, many friends and boogie board riding on the waves. The family greatly appreciates the love and support shown by everyone during his time of need.

He is survived by his sister, Leslye Givarz (Ken Kambis); niece, Jodi Renner (Dennis Renner); aunts, Rhoda Givarz of Atlanta, Ga. and Tina Fried of Washington, D.C.; great nieces and nephews Chris Renner of Richmond, Va., Chad Renner of St. Petersburg, Fla., Drake Renner and Sadie Renner both of Williamsburg, Va.; and great-great nieces Chloe and Claire Renner and great-great nephew, Corbin Renner all of Richmond, Va.

A funeral service was held Sunday, July 23, 2017 Holloway Funeral Home. Interment followed in Beth Israel Cemetery in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity or to the Ocean City Development Corporation.

Bernardine Elizabeth Kavanagh

OCEAN CITY — Bernardine Elizabeth Kavanagh (Betty), age 88, died peacefully at Coastal Hospice on The Lakes in Salisbury on July 19.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jack Kavanagh; seven daughters, Elizabeth Kavanagh, Nancy Kavanagh O’Neill and husband Jim, Mary Brandenburg, Jane Kavanagh Morton and husband Jeff, Jackie Kavanagh, JoAnn Panetti, Ann Kavanagh, and a son, Joseph Kavanagh and wife Kim. She predeceased by beloved son Jack Kavanagh Jr. and cherished granddaughter Sarah Morton. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Betty was born in Baltimore and was raised a devout Catholic by her mother and her Irish grandparents. She graduated from Sts. Philip and James elementary school and graduated from Seton High School. A few weeks after high school graduation, she met the love of her life, Jack Kavanagh. They were married at St. Ignatius Church in 1947. They raised nine children in a row house on Lakewood Avenue in East Baltimore, where Betty welcomed many neighborhood children into her home. She loved children and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and then a Cub Scout den mother and was active in the Home School Association and Mothers Clubs at every school her children attended. After the children were grown, Betty worked at her husband’s business, The Joseph Kavanagh Company on Central Avenue. She retired to Ocean City in 1986.

Betty and Jack traveled all over the country and to Europe. Betty especially enjoyed many trips to Ireland where she held dual citizenship. She was an avid reader and library patron and also enjoyed church suppers and bazaars in and around Ocean City. She supported churches of all denominations because she believed “we all pray to the same God.”

She was a communicant at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ocean City where a memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Family and friends may gather there at 10:15 a.m. prior to the Mass to deliver a eulogy for Betty. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in her hometown of Baltimore.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory may be made to The Joseph Kavanagh Company, Inc., 8100 Lynhurst Road, Baltimore, Md. 21222. Or to www.gofundme.com/150-years-old-but-now-we-need-help

Sebastian Joseph Arena

OCEAN CITY — Sebastian “Bob” Joseph Arena, resident of Ocean City, passed away July 21, 2017 at George Washington University Medical Center.

Bob was born on Feb. 1, 1936 in Baltimore. He graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore. He was a longtime resident of Ellicott City and a resident of Ocean City since 2004.

Bob worked as a service technician and salesman for A.B. Dick Co for the majority of his career. He was an active member of St. Luke’s parish in Ocean City, the Sons of Italy lodge of Ocean City and the Polish Club of Delmarva.

He enjoyed volunteering at Atlantic General Hospital, playing cards, reading and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen Arena (nee Kmieciak); three daughters, Teresa Tamburrino (David) of Ellicott City, Maria Anthony (Joseph) of Frederick and Mary Jo Barranco (Thomas) of Pasadena; brother Matthew Arena (Sarah) of Walnut Creek, Calif.; brother-in-law Edward Kmieciak of Baltimore; uncle Emanuel Staiti of Tucson, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Luke Parish, 9903 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, 21842 on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. The family will begin receiving guests at 11 a.m. followed by mass at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Cancer Care Center, 9738 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Md. 21811.

William Leroy King

SELBYVILLE — William “Lee” Leroy King, Sr., age 84 of Selbyville, Del. and formerly of Pikesville, Md., passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

He was born in Baltimore on March 21, 1933 son of the late James Henry King and Nina Mae (McFarland) King. Lee graduated from Franklin Senior High School in Reisterstown, Md. and then proudly served his country as a corpsman in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Lee continued his service to his community serving as a firefighter with the Baltimore County Fire Department retiring with the rank of Lieutenant from the Pikesville Station #2 in the early 1980’s after 25 years of service.

He loved music and played the trumpet in several bands and also served as an umpire with the Pikesville Little League in his younger years. Lee was a member of the Baltimore County Fire Officers and Fire Fighters Retiree Association and was a member of the American Legion Post, where he most recently served as the Chaplain for the American Legion Post #24 in Dagsboro, Del. Lee was a longtime member of the Milford Mill United Methodist Church in Pikesville, Md. and was currently attending Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Basler, and a brother, Wayne King. He is survived by three sons, Steven L. King and his wife Karen of Hollywood, Md., James Timothy King and his wife Susan of Berlin, and William Leroy King, Jr. of Ocean City; seven grandchildren, Christopher J. King and his wife, Evelyn, Erin E. King, Patricia King, Hannah King, Alex King, Jared King and Sierra Scherer; and five great grandchildren, Gabriella King, Jordyn King, Jayden Scherer, Kaitlyn Scherer and Ethan Scherer.

A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. 19945. A service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 in the chapel of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. 19966.

