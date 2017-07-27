The Resorter … Revisited – July 28, 2017

Summer of 1978

Volume XXIV

Edition 8

Issue Highlights

This issue’s “Resorter Girl” was April Dalrymple.

Located in the 45th Street Village, Jill Higgings Tennis Unlimited was holding its 1st Annual End of Season Closing Sale this month.

Sound Waves in the Gold Coast Mall was offering LP’s, 8-Tracks and cassettes.

With locations in Ocean City on 15th and 137th streets and in Berlin, English’s Family Restaurants was offering for $3.29 per person, “All the Delmarvalous Fried Chicken You Can Eat.”

The Fenwick Feed Bag was featuring country music and entertainment at its location in the Village of Fenwick.

The Racquet Club inside the Carousel Hotel was offering two dance floors, a DJ, disco lighting, a live band nightly and nightly surprises.