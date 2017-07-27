The Highwaymen Live Tix On Sale

“The Highwaymen Live” tribute band feature the sounds of three of the biggest country music acts of all time. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Three great legends will be showcased this fall in Ocean City.

Highly rated country tribute band “The Highwaymen Live” will be performing at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 5 for one show only at 8 p.m. The Highwaymen Live is a musical tribute to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash.

Perhaps the greatest country music super group in history, the “highwaymen” travel the world performing country music to millions of fans. Audiences for “The Highwaymen Live” Tribute Band have watched in amazement as each song, one hit after another is sung just as if they were seeing the original band perform.

This county music tribute show, featuring Michael Moore as Willie Nelson, August Manley as Waylon Jennings and Philip Bauer as Johnny Cash, is full of upbeat, honky tonk hits including Ring of Fire, Dukes of Hazard and On the Road Again.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the OC Box Office, calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-OC-OCEAN or online at www.OceanCityConcerts.com.