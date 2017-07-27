Champs Crowned In Summer Softball League

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s spring and summer men’s softball league closed out last weekend with champions crowned in both divisions.

The Greene Turtle won the Bayside Division, going undefeated through the playoffs. In the championship game, the Greene Turtle jumped out to a big early lead, but the Pit and Pub battled back and tied the game in their last at-bat. The Greene Turtle then won the game in their last at-bat, 16-15, to capture the Bayside Division title.

In the Atlantic Division, Top Notch dropped an early game and went down to the tournament’s loser’s bracket. Top Notch then battled back and had to beat Pit and Pub twice to win the championship. Top Notch took care of business in the first game, beating Pit and Pub, 23-18. In the second game, Top Notch trailed Pit and Pub by seven runs heading into the bottom of the seventh and rallied for eight runs to pull off the 34-33 win and capture the title.