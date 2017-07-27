Champs Crowned In Summer Softball League

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s spring and summer men’s softball league closed out last weekend with champions crowned in both divisions.

The Greene Turtle won the Bayside Division, going undefeated through the playoffs. In the championship game, the Greene Turtle jumped out to a big early lead, but the Pit and Pub battled back and tied the game in their last at-bat. The Greene Turtle then won the game in their last at-bat, 16-15, to capture the Bayside Division title.

In the Atlantic Division, Top Notch dropped an early game and went down to the tournament’s loser’s bracket. Top Notch then battled back and had to beat Pit and Pub twice to win the championship. Top Notch took care of business in the first game, beating Pit and Pub, 23-18. In the second game, Top Notch trailed Pit and Pub by seven runs heading into the bottom of the seventh and rallied for eight runs to pull off the 34-33 win and capture the title.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.